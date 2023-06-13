This woman is proud that her youthful mother can groove as if she is in her early 20s

TikTok user @gray.prov shared a video of her mom dancing, showing off her cool parent

People clapped for their relationship and hyped the awesome mother in the comment section

Children get to an age where they no longer think their parents are cool… unless you are this vibey mom! A proud daughter shared a clip of her mom dancing, claiming she's the littest mom in town.

Johannesburg mom has people clapping for her lit dance moves on TikTok. Image: TikTok /@gray.prov

Source: TikTok

The older you get, the more you realise how precious time with your parents is. This lady is lucky enough to have a mom who isn't afraid of a night out, making lasting memories with her.

Vibey mom grooves in awesome TikTok video

TikTok user @gray.prov shared a video of her mom busting some fire moves. Sharing the clip with pride, our gurl made it clear that her mama is the best!

Take a look at this youthful mom doing her thing:

Mzansi claps for the awesome mother and proud daughter

This is the type of mother-daughter relationship people wanted to see. The comment section was filled with hype for the cool mom.

Read some of the comments:

Jiyane101 shared:

“You look the same”

Thato Immaculate wants to be part of it:

“Please take me with you next time ”

Justmasegobra loves her:

“She’s so cool”

Kealeboga Kamanga wants to marry into the fam:

“Can I be Makoti to this family since Tommy is single ”

Dainess Nkhoma said:

“She’s so pretty ❤️”

Rebama12, is a cool mom too:

“I am that mother. Aneva phela life is too short/”

