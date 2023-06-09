An entertaining video of a girl dancing on the couch at home has been doing the rounds on social media

According to the post, the girl decided to bring groove home because she isn't allowed to party

Netizens responded to the post with banter, as some pointed out how unbothered the girl's mother was

Young and vibey South Africans love to go to groove. It's where they get to jump and jive and forget about the everyday stresses of work, school and everything in between.

A girl brought the party home after being denied going to groove. Image: @sinokuhle_unam02/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Girl grooves at home

A young girl took it upon herself to have a jol at home after being prohibited from going out to groove by her mother.

A video posted on TikTok by Sinokuhle (@sinokuhle_unam02) shows a girl getting on top of a couch as she begins to dance to an amapiano tune while holding a Typek paper box.

The girl continues to do her thing as her unbothered mother is seen preoccupied with some paperwork.

Sinokuhle captioned the video:

"Pov: You've decided to bring groove at home because you aren't allowed to go to groove."

At least she still found a way to have some fun while respecting her strict parent's rules.

South African netizens react to the video

Groove culture is a lifestyle in Mzansi.

According to Fundza, there have even been suggestions online that South African Groove be turned into a tourist attraction. Some have even suggested that Robben Island be turned into a “groove island”, almost like a second Ibiza.

So it is easy to understand Sinokuhle's FOMO, Lol. Netizens responded to her post with light-hearted banter in the comments section.

Sexycowgirlswag replied:

"She’s not even phased ."

nande commented:

"Can’t go to groove but can climb on the couch ✋."

ZeeZee wrote:

"The way uMommy angekho bothered ngakhona."

ThembiSbusiso reacted:

"If only my mother were still alive, joh buzokwehla ngelinye igiya lapho."

itss_Channie commented:

"Your mom is so calm ❤."

Zesipho said:

"Lapho uphole umzali !"

Orapeleng Kgomotso ❤️ said:

"Mina ngicela i"Why ninga lali emakhaya"."

mosenagabolethabo said:

"The day we sneak yu out to groove....ngeke usaphindela emzini ka mantuli wna."

