Grooving at home because her strict Christain parents won't let her out, Eskom smashed her solo vibe

TikTok user @sinokuhle_unam02 shared a video of herself dancing in the lounge when suddenly the lights went out

Mzansi peeps were defeated by the video and took to the comments to have a good laugh at the situation

Dreaming of the day she could groove in something other than her PJs, this lady recorded her party for one, and Eskom made it that much funnier when they thrust darkness upon her.

This lady shared a video of herself dancing in the lounge with her mom, chilling on the couch when suddenly the lights went out. Image: TikTok /@sinokuhle_unam02

Source: TikTok

Not being able to go out is one thing, but then having loadshedding ruin the bit of fun you are actually allowed to have; now that is a total mood killer.

Hilarious video shows Eskom cutting the lights on a woman's solo groove

TikTok user @sinokuhle_unam02 was recording a video of her solo groove as her strict Christian parents do not allow her to leave the house and party, and suddenly the screen went black. Sis forgot loadshedding was about to hit, and it added another layer of humour to the clip.

Take a look at this unplanned priceless moment:

South African people cry laugh at the sudden blackout

Loadshedding made this video! People couldn’t help but laugh in the comments as everyone is suffering the struggle. Ah, the beauty of Mzansi is that we laugh at things like loadshedding, which we have little to no control over.

Read some of the comments:

Lerato said:

“Mama is so unbothered... as long as she can see you.”

Thandosiphamla laughed:

“Mom’s internal prayers were answered with that loadshedding”

Zwelethun said:

“She knew Cyril was going to come through sana”

Siya.Hope❤️♓️ chuckled:

“Electricity was like ‘you thought you I was feeling you? You thought you ate?’ Lemme show you a real vibe but it’s fine we forgive Cyril”

Norma loved it:

“You’re such a vibe❤️”

