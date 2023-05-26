A funny video of a mother repeatedly warning her toddler daughter about loadshedding has gone viral

The footage posted on TikTok shows the mum telling her child that the power is about to go off, but she is still stunned when it does

According to the post, the little girl often cries when her favourite show goes off due to loadshedding

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Even though we've been living with loadshedding for over a decade, it still surprises many South Africans when the lights go off.

A girl was surprised when the TV went off despite her mum telling her about loadshedding. Image: @cgas_candy/TikTok

Source: TikTok

One little girl was just as surprised when the TV went off while watching her favourite cartoon show - even after her mother warned her about loadshedding several times before the power went off, LOL.

A video posted by Candice Stanley shows her warning her toddler daughter, Emily, about five times that it was almost time for loadshedding.

The child appears oblivious to what her mother was saying before the TV turned off as a shocked Emily can be heard saying, "Shedding".

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Candice captioned the funny video:

"I warn her about loadshedding otherwise she will cry nonstop because Cocomelon is off. However, she's in she every time the power goes out and there's only the desk light on‍♀️."

South Africans relate to the toddler's shock

Many netizens found the child's reaction both amusing and relatable. Many users shared that they are always shocked when the power goes out despite having the Eskom sePush app.

x commented:

"Me too, Emily, me too."

Caela wrote:

"Emily is all of us …. ."

Karlien Snyman replied:

"Same girl, same."

K E F I L W E reacted:

"Loadshedding is affecting our mental health. The trauma ."

commented:

"My daughter just says, mommy is it Eskom or she just say mommy Eskom happened ."

Annelize said:

"Even the president is shocked."

R replied:

"Lmao *me switching off the krag by the boxie* ek kani nog soelank praat oor Cocomelon ."

Aniraceram said:

"Ai Emily, I'm shocked too, every single time, even with ESP notifications ."

Limpopo woman’s resourceful outdoor oven defies loadshedding

In another story, Briefly News reported that this creative young woman devised a plan When the power outage struck, threatening to interrupt her baking plans.

TikTok user @chima_mosequa uploaded a video of how she baked scones outside due to constant bouts of loadshedding in her area. Undeterred by the absence of electricity, she transformed her outdoor space into an impromptu oven using basic materials at her disposal.

With a fire pit, carefully arranged coals, and a sheet of zinc metal serving as an improvised baking surface, she embarked on a unique cooking adventure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News