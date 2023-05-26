One lady made a hilarious video showing the mischief she gets up to even while living with her mother

The woman posted a video showing how she snuck back into the house after having a wild night out

People were in stitches when they saw that the woman had to perform stunts to make sure she got to her bed

A TikTok video coming back home from a party was hilarious. The groovist got locked out but did the most to get back inside.

A TikTok of a woman going over the gate while drunk had people in stitches, and they were reminded of their own adventures. Image: @denellstarling25

The hilarious video of the woman's shenanigans got thousands of likes. People found the video relatable, and some shared their partying stories.

Woman sneaks back home from lit party

A lady on TikTok @denellstarling25 told people that she tells her mum that she does not party that hard. In the next video, she shows herself scaling the gate to land on the other side. Watch the video of her leaping into her yard below:

South Africans in stitches over relatable video

People love to hear about and see others' party stories. This lady was hilarious, and other people poked fun at the way she navigated over the gate. Read some peeps' jokes below:

janelle laattoe posted:

"I remember doing this after I fell I realized the gate was never locked."

Mochaki__ added

"This reminds me of when my friends and I jumped the gate and the whole time we had the keys"

Mmapitsi Mohetloa commented:

"The back flip? I'm screaming "

that_girl remembered:

"I slept outside forgetting I had the keys because nobody was home."

Fly_kid26 joked:

"Lol lemme guess you felt all of that the next morning "

Ntsako Kgantso NwaMa wrote:

"Me the whole of December "

