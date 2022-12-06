A hilarious video showed a man coming home from a December party and continuing to groove without ever getting home

People could not stop cracking jokes about the man who didn't even make it to his house before heading to the next party

The video went viral all over social media, and people discussed how much South Africans love to go out in December

A viral TikTok video of someone's December left people amused. The man in the video didn't even make it to his house before another ride came to pick him up to go party.

One man got judged for not making it to his house before going to the next party during the party season. Image: TikTok/dy_nyc_sa

Source: UGC

People in the comments were amused as they reflected on just how lit December can get.

Man parties non-stop for December

A TikTok video posted by @dj_nyc_sa shows a man getting out of one car and into another to go party some more. While he was walking to his house, more friends came to pick him up for more fun, and he ran over immediately.

People reacted to the video and were amused. Online users discussed just how intense South African groove culture is, especially in December.

ComedyAlwayss commented:

"We all saw that you came home.. You tried your best."

Tseko Sethakha commented:

"I've been saying this, we don't grow we just get responsibilities otherwise we'll forever be kids."

DAZZIRYL CHABALALA commented:

"He tried coming home shame."

Rozwas commented:

"Atleast you saw your gate and house still in good shape."

Terry_The_Ninja commented:

"When you have friends with cars and they love your company. Threres no rest in life.. Nje."

corinemckenna500 commented:

"Braaaa! Go home man!"

030988Lekay commented:

"I feel like I'm the only person who wants to sleep, eat, read a good book and watch movies this December."

Source: Briefly News