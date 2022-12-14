A viral video shows how fast a man ran to make sure his co-worker would be safe just in time before disaster struck

Viral footage of a huge delivery van crashing into a small building where two security guards worked and one saved his colleague

Online users applauded the brave man who protected another person's life by putting himself in danger

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Twitter was abuzz as people watched how a security guard saved his co-worker's life. In the video, a truck reversed into a tiny building where one man was working and got out in time thanks to the heroic gent.

A security guard ran towards danger to help his friend get out of their post as a truck got close to crushing it. Image: cctv_idiots

Source: Twitter

People complimented the guy who did the most to help his work friend. Many netizens could not stop singing the man's praises as they commented on how brave he was.

Man rescues friend from being crushed by truck

One security guard went towards danger for the sake of his colleague. In a video shared on Twitter, one colleague had another's back after seeing a huge truck barreling toward their post. Both men escaped safely thanks to the brave display. Watch the nailbiting video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The internet loves seeing Good Samaritans in action and this moving video went viral with over 700 000 views. Online users were in awe of the video as they sang the guard's praises for saving a life.

@JoggieMeyburgh commented:

"Buy that man a Bells!"

@_24bit commented:

"LOL team work."

@InplaytipM commneted:

"Wow! Real life Superman."

@Teboho_Sebata commented:

"People at work are not your friends so they say."

@OnewaySanta commented:

"Saved ole boy because was going be smashed tosmithereens."

@BayyouElliott commented

"A friend indeed."

Woman robbed in broad daylight, community comes to her rescue and impresses SA

Briefly News peeps on Twitter were disturbed by a video of a vicious robbery. Netizens could not stop raving about what they saw in the clip.

The violent video made rounds on Twitter as people were disgusted by seeing details of the robbery. Many celebrated because people did not stand by as the woman got hurt.

Many people commented that they were happy to see that people stepped in. Others took it as an opportunity to complain about SAPS.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News