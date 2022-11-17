Life is not easy for many people out there, and thanks to people like Mpho who have a giving heart

The social media user inspired many online when she shared that she helped another woman who was in a difficult situation

People applauded Mpho for the kind gesture and encouraged her to continue doing the amazing job

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Image: @Mpho_Mmasechaba/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A Twitter user, @Mpho_Mmasechaba, shared that she had to do something after she had a conversation with a woman who usually eats at her community soup kitchen.

She said the woman was very ill, and her story broke her heart, so she lent a helping hand and gave her a bucket filled with groceries.

She added:

"I asked Ausie Alice to go give her this bucket of food for the week, and The soup in the big plastic. When Ausie Alice came back she was shaking and in shock & explained the situation further, they didn't even have maize meal. We gave her the maize meal. So the lady came back emotional and happy couldn’t stop thanking us, Made me cry too..."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

People took to the comments section to react. @Nbantu_ said:

"Yoh you have a big heart, may God bless you abundantly . Having courage to deal with people's situations head on is no child's play, I command you for that "

@temoso61346265 wrote:

"Am not strong enough for this, I'd" end up giving everything I have, yoo. Your strong."

@Frantique5:

"God bless you Mpho but don't bring it to social media next time, God will be more pleased if the matter ended between the three of you."

Anele Mdoda shows her generous side by buying hungry fan food, SA reacts: "So kind of you"

Briefly News previously reported that TV and Radio personality Anele Mdoda helped out a fan.

Twitter user @GraceApril05 tagged Anele, asking her to buy her food. She wrote: "@Anele good afternoon can you please buy me MacDonalds please, I'm so hungry."

Anele did not hesitate. She replied and asked Grace to send her address so she could deliver the food. Fans could not help but shower the TV presenter with praise and thank her for helping.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News