Anele Mdoda's fan set aside her pride and asked the star to buy her food because she was starving

Mdoda dropped everything to attend to the needs of her follower, asking where she should deliver the food after purchasing it

Netizens have noticed a new side to the radio host, and they haven't stopped discussing it in her comment sections

Anele Mdoda is a well-known media figure in Mzansi who is always booked and making a lot of moola. She recently hosted Miss SA 2022, South Africa's popular beauty pageant.

Anele Mdoda has impressed Mzansi peeps following a kind act to a fan. Image: Frennie Shivambu and Oupa Bopape

One Twitter user trusted Anele enough to respond to her desperate cry. Twitter user @GraceApril05 threw away her pride and tagged Anele in a post asking the radio host to buy her food. Grace said the following:

"@Anele good afternoon can you please buy me MacDonalds please I'm so hungry "

@GraceApril05 shared the following tweet on Twitter:

Anele replied to the tweet by asking Grace to send her address so that she could deliver there. Anele Mdoda shared the following tweet on Twitter:

Mzansi fans have flocked to Anele's post, with many praising the star for her generosity. Others simply mocked the situation by asking Anele to buy them expensive things.

@trevorgumbi said:

"Since you’re taking orders, May I please have caviar, truffle, and a bottle of Dom Perignon delivered?"

@AmandlaCybo wrote:

"Bless your beautiful heart sis."

@Nomsa__Sasa shared:

"God bless you ❣️"

@Karabo_Fothane posted:

"So kind of you "

According to Briefly News in 2020, Anele is one of the few Mzansi celebrities who are selfless. In 2020, Boity Thulo warmed many people's hearts by assisting families who couldn't afford to buy electricity. This was during the peak of the Coronavirus, which caused many people to lose their jobs.

