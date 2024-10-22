Police Hunt Alleged Kidnapper of Now Returned 6 Year Old Johannesburg Girl, More Charges Likely
- Gauteng police are searching for a man who allegedly abducted a six-year-old girl, Eva Tembo, in Johannesburg
- Carlos Rebelo, who was the little girl's mother's employer, allegedly fled with the child following a disagreement
- Eva was returned on Monday, 21 October 2024, and dropped off at Rebelo's lawyer's offices in Johannesburg
- Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo told Briefly News more charges could be added at a later stage
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About Briefly News!
JOHANNESBURG — Gauteng police are investigating an abduction and could add more charges to the man wanted for kidnapping a now-returned Johannesburg girl.
The child, Eva Tembo, 6, was returned on Monday, 21 October 2024, after her mother's employer, Carlos Rebele, allegedly abducted her in Kensington.
Cops hunt kidnapper after girl returned
The child was taken without her parent's permission on 1 July, with Eva later reportedly twice spotted in Cape Town.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Briefly News reported that Eva's mother worked for Rebelo as a helper and lived and stayed in his house. Rebelo would routinely take her to school or a park to play instead, still under the guise of accompanying her to school.
Tensions escalated after the girl's mother became aware of his actions, leading to a heated argument.
He later allegedly abducted the child, keeping her away for over three months until he eventually dropped her off at his lawyer's offices in Johannesburg, according to Gauteng police Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.
"It is reported that the alleged abductor dropped the child at his attorney's offices. She was then taken to a [treatment] centre for an examination.
"Police are awaiting a medical report to confirm her condition [at the time she was found]," Masondo told Briefly News, saying it was not immediately clear if Eva was abused.
He said a search was underway for Rebelo.
"Police are searching for the child's mother's employer to shed more light on the investigation. While investigating an abduction case, more charges might be added [at a later stage]," said Masondo.
Kidnapped student returns to campus
In related news, Briefly News reported that a Central University of Technology (CUT) student in Bloemfontein has returned safely.
Liqhame Tshaka, 19, went missing at about 01:40 on Sunday, 4 August, near the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court precinct.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tshepiso Mametela (Head of Current Affairs Desk) Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist with eight years of experience writing for online and print publications. He is an evening/weekend editor at Briefly News. He was a general news reporter for The Herald, a senior sports contributor at Opera News SA, and a reporter for Caxton Local Media’s Bedfordview and Edenvale News and Joburg East Express community titles. He has attended media workshops, including the crime and court reporting one by the Wits Justice Project and Wits Centre for Journalism in 2024. He was a member of the Forum of Community Journalists (FCJ) from 2018 to 2020.