Gauteng police are searching for a man who allegedly abducted a six-year-old girl, Eva Tembo, in Johannesburg

Carlos Rebelo, who was the little girl's mother's employer, allegedly fled with the child following a disagreement

Eva was returned on Monday, 21 October 2024, and dropped off at Rebelo's lawyer's offices in Johannesburg

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo told Briefly News more charges could be added at a later stage

Gauteng police have confirmed investigating a kidnapping case following the return of Eva Tembo, 6, on Monday, 21 October 2024. Images: @joy_zelda, Tshepiso Mametela

JOHANNESBURG — Gauteng police are investigating an abduction and could add more charges to the man wanted for kidnapping a now-returned Johannesburg girl.

The child, Eva Tembo, 6, was returned on Monday, 21 October 2024, after her mother's employer, Carlos Rebele, allegedly abducted her in Kensington.

Cops hunt kidnapper after girl returned

The child was taken without her parent's permission on 1 July, with Eva later reportedly twice spotted in Cape Town.

Briefly News reported that Eva's mother worked for Rebelo as a helper and lived and stayed in his house. Rebelo would routinely take her to school or a park to play instead, still under the guise of accompanying her to school.

Tensions escalated after the girl's mother became aware of his actions, leading to a heated argument.

He later allegedly abducted the child, keeping her away for over three months until he eventually dropped her off at his lawyer's offices in Johannesburg, according to Gauteng police Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.

"It is reported that the alleged abductor dropped the child at his attorney's offices. She was then taken to a [treatment] centre for an examination.

"Police are awaiting a medical report to confirm her condition [at the time she was found]," Masondo told Briefly News, saying it was not immediately clear if Eva was abused.

He said a search was underway for Rebelo.

"Police are searching for the child's mother's employer to shed more light on the investigation. While investigating an abduction case, more charges might be added [at a later stage]," said Masondo.

