Longwe Twala is back in the limelight, spotted going about his life around the Diepkloof area

The former Childstar has his name pinned to the warrant of arrest, but the police have not taken action concerning that

Two police officers shared different statements with the media, but there's still more to come as Longwe's dad, Chicco Twala, is also pushing for his son's arrest

Longwe Twala, former child star, is back in the news, but not for the right reasons. A warrant is out for his arrest, yet he’s been spotted living in Soweto without apparent consequences.

Longwe Twalas' going about his life

Zimoja reported that they saw him wandering around Diepkloof in Soweto. It's still uncertain what steps will be taken next, as Longwe's dad, Chicco Twala, has once asked why the police haven't arrested his troublesome son yet.

A long history of breaking the law

Longwe Twala has had a few run-ins with the law over the years. In October 2024, he was taken into custody for allegedly stealing his aunt's two cell phones in Diepkloof, Soweto. Also, back in September 2024, he found himself in hot water for taking his dad's studio gear while his father was away on a trip.

Longwe is still dealing with negativity surrounding him since his name keeps coming up in the trial of Senzo Meyiwa. The Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was tragically killed at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's family home back in 2014.

A word from the police authorities

Zimoja contacted two police authorities for a clearer perspective and understanding about the issue, but they provided contrasting answers.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the following:

"The docket is still in court, and once it comes back to the station, that is only when the investigating officer can implement the instructions that come with it."

However, the Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane from the National Prosecuting Authority said the following:

"It's returned immediately, even in instances where we enrolled; after appearance, the investigating officer takes his docket."

