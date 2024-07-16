Musa Khawula has reportedly been arrested for failing to appear in another court case while undergoing a murder trial

Khawula, who is accused of stabbing Wandile Khambule to death and allegedly eating his ear, couldn't afford a lawyer and was detained

Social media users largely supported his arrest, with some expressing relief and others lamenting the loss of his celebrity gossip updates

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula has reportedly been arrested. According to reports on social media, Khawula, who is going through a murder trial, was arrested for failing to appear in another court case.

Musa Khawula was reportedly arrested. Image: @khawula_musa

Source: Instagram

Musa Khawula arrested

It never rains, but it pours for controversial media personality Musa Khawula, who was reportedly arrested. Khawula rose to prominence for trolling top Mzansi celebrities on social media and on his YouTube channel. He was allegedly locked up because he could not afford a lawyer.

According to reports on social media, Musa Khawula was arrested for another civil court case during a court appearance for his ongoing murder case. Khawula has been in and out of court for allegedly stabbing Wandile Khambule to death in March 2022 in Vredenburg. @LudidiVelani posted that Khawula admitted that he ate Wandile's ear after murdering him. The post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Musa also ate Wandile’s ear. The NPA has finally placed him behind bars. He can’t afford a lawyer."

Musa Khawula's arrest sparks debate

Social media users seemed unbothered about Khawula's arrest. Many said he should stay locked up behind bars.

@ThandoAfrika said:

"Huh!!? Ate ear? "

@KagisoTeffo3 commented:

"No more hot celebrity juice gossip, let's hope he will have some time behind bars to entertain( keeping us well informed)"

@KhanyisaWolf said:

"Thank Goodness and good riddance."

Njelic sends a strong message to Musa Khawula

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that yoh, more drama brews on social media between the controversial Musa Khawula and Amapiano star Njelic.

Just after he made headlines regarding the drama between him and his lover, Njelic again became a hot topic on social media. Recently, the Sesha hitmaker sent a powerful and scathing message to the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News