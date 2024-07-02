The Amapiano star Njelic sent a powerful and scathing message to Musa Khawula

In the clip posted by the news and gossip page MDNews, Njelic is heard threatening to assault Musa if he were to bump into him on the street

Many netizens joked about Njelic's message, with many saying that Musa Khawula doesn't seem to care about all the threats he's getting

Njelic sent Musa Khawula a scathing message. Image: @njelic_sa, @musathepope

Source: Instagram

Yoh, more drama brews on social media between the controversial Musa Khawula and Amapiano star Njelic.

Njelic sends a scathing message to Musa Khawula

Just after he made headlines regarding the drama between him and his lover, Njelic again became a hot topic on social media.

Recently, the Sesha hitmaker sent a powerful and scathing message to the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula. A video of Njelic relaying his message that netizens should warn Khawula that if he were to bump into him on the streets, he would physically assault him.

The news and gossip page MDNews posted the clip on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Njelic has a message for Musa Khawula..."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Njelic's message to Musa Khawula

Many netizens reacted to Njelic's message, and some found it funny that he threatened Musa Khawula. See some of the comments below:

@juicystory_xciv commented:

"This boy is in trouble. this time abantu bakhathele."

@__ThapeloM responded:

"Musa he is so forward and stubborn now he is in trouble."

@MalumeRichie wrote:

"They must moer him."

@The_A_Wagon responded:

"They must meet. I just want to see something."

@_officialMoss tweeted:

"People must leave Musa alone, bathong."

@Madiba_z mentioned:

"Musa has got nothing to lose honestly."

