Controversial podcaster Mac G asked Robot Boii what happened at the YFM lift with Mr Jazzi Q following the sexual harassment allegations against the DJ

Mac G called Robot Boii live during their Podcast and Chill episode and mentioned that the dancer was also in the lift when the incident allegedly took place

Many netizens suspected that something really did happen in the lift after the way Robot Boii responded to the question

Mac G questioned Robot Boii about what happened with MR Jazzi Q at YFM. Image: @macgunleashed, @robot_boii, @mrjazziq

The South African podcaster Mac G is out fishing for the truth behind Mr Jazzi Q's sexual harassment allegations against him.

Mac G questions Robot Boii about what happened with Mr Jazzi Q at the YFM lift

Popular musician Mr JazziQ recently found his name charting social media trends after Ngcebo Mcobothi revealed that the star grabbed her waist and tried to kiss her.

However, the Picture Junk Park hitmaker responded to the sexual harassment allegations and denied forcing to kiss Mcobothi in the lift. Recently, Mac G called amapiano singer and dancer Robot Boii live on their Podcast and Chill episode and questioned him about what took place in the lift at YFM, as he was also one of the people who were in there during the time of the alleged incident.

Robot Boii refused to respond to the question and continuously stated that Mr Jazzi Q had released a statement regarding the accusation.

The video of the phone call was posted on Twitter by the news and gossip page MDNews.

Watch the video below:

Netizens respond to Robot Boii's reaction to the question

Many netizens suspected that something did happen in the lift after the way Robot Boii responded to the question:

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"So he did it."

@Dr_Shiyaklenga said:

"Robot is clear he doesn't wanna get involved and normally when a person doesn't wanna get involved something happened. The boy is guilty."

@_ShaunKeyz responded:

"Oh no his response tells us something."

@cozmino_ tweeted:

"MacG went straight to the point."

@Shonny_SA mentioned:

"This can only mean something did happen in that lift."

@LifeOfASigma responded:

"This just made Jazziq to look guilty ‍♂️ Seems like the lady was telling the truth."

Luke Ntombela doubles down on DJ Tira allegations

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Luke Ntombela's statement challenging DJ Tira to take their matter to court.

This after the singer accused the DJ/ producer of sexually assaulting her, even sharing screenshots of their text conversations after the alleged incident.

