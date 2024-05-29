Mr JazziQ was accused of sexual harassment at YFM by one of the station's freelancers

The woman alleged that JazziQ made advances at her and tried to forcefully kiss her in an elevator

Nevertheless, the DJ/ producer broke his silence on the allegations amid online backlash

Mr JazziQ responded to the sexual harassment allegations made against him. Images: mrjazziq

Source: Instagram

Mr JazziQ's team have addressed the sexual harassment allegations made by another public figure. The DJ rubbished the claims and further demanded proof, which could not be provided.

Mr JazziQ accused of harassment

Woza hitmaker, Mr JazziQ, is at the centre of controversy after a woman alleged that he sexually harassed her at her place of work.

In several Twitter (X) posts, YFM producer Ngcebo Mcobothi opened up about an incident where JazziQ harassed her after she rejected his advances.

The mother of one went on to detail how the ordeal unfolded, saying the DJ/ producer forcefully tried to kiss her in an elevator:

"I’m so triggered! Not me being sexually harassed by one of your faves after rejecting his advances.

"This guy grabbed me by the waist trying to kiss me, the way I had to push him away from me, that time we’re in a lift!"

In response to a netizen asking if it was the DJ, Ngcebo confirmed and received countless messages of support.

Mr JazziQ releases statement regarding allegations

In response to the defaming allegations, Mr JazziQ published a statement on his Instagram page rubbishing Ngcebo Mcobothi's claims.

The DJ/ producer's statement addressed his stance on GBV and posted YFM's response to his request for CCTV footage from the alleged incident. However, since there were no cameras in the elevator, the footage could not be provided.

He went on to share a clip that showed the group of people he was with and indicated that he and Ngcebo were never in close proximity.

In closing, the producer requested that fans and netizens do not harass Ngcebo over the claims she made, and revealed that he would take legal steps to clear his name:

"Mr JazziQ asks that Ms Mcobothi, who has not opened a criminal case against him, strongly consider the implications of the damaging lie she has spread.

"He will have no option but to pursue the legal route to clear his name so that this cloud of suspicion can be lifted from him."

This was Mzansi's reaction to the statement:

South African comedian, Tol A$$ Mo supported JazziQ and referenced his past incidents:

"It's the easiest way anyone can destroy your career, even in your innocence; now you have to deal with a lie. Sue her, and if she can't pay, send her to jail. Let me show you an example with Lerato Moloi; this year won't end; she will be behind bars."

presh_nl claimed:

"I think this girl wanted you! And because you didn’t give her attention, she started imagining things."

thuli_mokoenalee defended Mr JazziQ:

"Just because women are really being sexually harassed, doesn't mean everyone is doing it. I'm not saying this because I'm a fan; I'm saying this because you can clearly see a lie. Let's not ruin people for no reason."

yo_itsfafs wrote:

"I feel Jazziq should not sleep on this; represent the men who get arrested for false accusations like these."

ms_nyathi29 posted:

"Women trying to be famous at the expense of other people."

Luke Ntombela doubles down on DJ Tira allegations

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Luke Ntombela's statement challenging DJ Tira to take their matter to court.

This after the singer accused the DJ/ producer of sexually assaulting her, even sharing screenshots of their text conversations after the alleged incident.

