Luke Ntombela, who accused DJ Tira of sexual assault, told the star to take their case to court in a viral letter

Ntombela's lawyers responded to Tira's lawsuit inviting him to pursue legal action, and highlighting that she is ready for the legal battle

Social media users are divided, with some supporting Ntombela's confidence and others questioning her lack of a formal complaint

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

The battle between upcoming singer Luke Ntombela and award-winning musician and producer DJ Tira is far from over. Ntombela who accused Tira of sexual assault has taken to social media to tell him to take their case to court.

Luke Ntombela's lawyers have responded to DJ Tira's cease and desist letter. Image: @djtira and @lukentombela

Source: Instagram

Luke Ntombela tells DJ Tira to bring it on

It looks like Luke Ntombela is unfazed by DJ Tira's cease and desist letter. The letter shared on the star's social media pages gave her the ultimatum to retract her damning allegations against Tira and also issue a public apology.

Responding to the lawsuit, Luke Ntombela's lawyers told DJ Tira's lawyers to provide the different version of events that the Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker claims to have. The letter shared on X by MDN News also states that DJ Tira is free to take legal action against Luke Ntombela for failing to retract her allegations. Part of the letter read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"In the meantime, should your client feel the urge to seek legal redress as threatened, you are hereby invited to carry out such a threat."

Fans weigh in on Luke Ntombela's response to DJ Tira

Social media users feel that Luke Ntombela might be telling the truth because she is confident. Some are however wondering why she hasn't opened a case against him if she was truly raped and has evidence.

@primy_thompson said:

"Her determination to hold the perpetrator accountable and her willingness to speak out loudly suggest a high probability of the incident's occurrence. Women rarely exhibit such boldness in similar situations, adding credibility to her claims."

@SupaJacks wrote:

"If the girl has this much confidence in what she is accusing DJ Tira of, then it might be true."

@StHonorable commented:

"Confusion at play. She started it, but instead of opening a criminal case, her lawyers now expect @DJTira to take her to court for defamation of character. The lady has no money to pay DJ Tira even if he can sue her."

DJ Tira and wifey Gugu Khathi spotted in Cape Town

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the Khathis have trended once again on social media. The Afrotainment boss and his wife, Gugu Khathi, were out and about.

Social media has been buzzing as record label owner DJ Tira and his wifey Gugu Khathi were spotted at the Cape Town International Airport amid his sexual assault allegations.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News