A gentleman wowed people online after he drove past lions on a bike, which shocked netizens

The footage captived many and generated over 3.4 million views, along with thousands of likes and many comments

Social media users reacted to the clip as they rushed to the comments sections to crack jokes, while others were speechless

A video of a man casually driving past lions caused a huge stir online. The clip went viral, leaving many in shock.

In a video, a gentleman casually drove past lions on a motorbike, which shocked netizens. Image: Photo Travelling People Sport and Jaidevsinh Rathod

Source: Getty Images

Man casually drives past lions on a bike

The footage shared by Todosafaris on Facebook shows two lions chilling on the road. The wild animals blocked the passageway, with one lying in the middle of the road and the other on the side, which affected the tourists to pass through, forcing them to wait.

As the clip continued, a gentleman riding his motorbike casually drove past the lions. His actions surprised the tourists, who stared at the guy in shock.

The video wowed many people online and became viral, garnering over 3.4 million views, thousands of likes, and comments.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to video

Many people were astonished by the man's bravery, flooding the comments section to express their thoughts, while others simply cracked jokes.

Vincent Muleyan said:

"This is called a mind-your-own business... Tourists can't believe that."

Gilbert Obonyo added:

"He caught those lions off guard...they are like, no way this is a trap."

Hilda Chipo expressed:

"Even if they are toothless, I won't risk my life like that, never."

Patrick Mundia cracked a joke, saying:

"In Africa we leave our hearts at home, that's why you see boldness in us."

Nqobile Jozy Kay Walekhosi commented:

"This must be the last time he gambles with his life like that. Next time, he will try that to a lion that knows that it's the King of the jungle, and he'll meet with his ancestors sooner than God has planned."

Lady's terrifying birthday safari goes wrong as a lion attacks the car driver

Briefly News previously reported that one lady whose day was supposed to be filled with joy, laughter, and adventure on her birthday went totally left.

The woman, who goes by the TikTok handle @refiilwe.e, shared the clip on the video platform and revealed that she went on a safari for her birthday until she witnessed a terrifying encounter in which a lion attacked a car safari driver.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News