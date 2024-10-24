“We See R20, She Sees R2000”: Toddler Gets Excited After Receiving Money, SA Entertained
- A video of a little girl rejoicing after receiving money went viral, leaving online community members rolling with laughter
- The clip showed the baby girl very happy while holding her precious banknote
- Social media users loved the content and took to the comment section to share how much they related to the little girl feeling
A funny video of a young girl's reaction to the money she was given was shared on TikTok, capturing the hearts of many people who understood the happiness of having money.
The clip went viral after being shared on the video streaming platform under the user handle @mbarrli1, reaching 425 K views, 80 K likes, and almost 400 comments.
The toddler shows off her excitement
The video shows the toddler laughing uncontrollably while holding her R20 note tight. She keeps looking at her money and giggles as if she has just won the lottery.
Watch the video below:
Money makes the world go round
Social media users hit the comment section after seeing the video to share their amusement. Many shared that they also become like the little girl when they see money, while others were convinced that money does buy happiness.
User @Zendaya~✨shared:
"We see R20 she sees R2000 😭😭."
User @Tshebii Morifi added:
I don’t know how many times I watched this😭🥺."
User @tercia commented:
"Mara girl, we need money laybuy di stakile 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 when I get 5 million to solve my mathata i will be a copy of her."
User @Brianna asked:
"Who could be more happy than me when a little money touch my hand😩😩😂?"
User @ntokozo pearl Mohapi detailed:
"This is so me, even with R10😂😂😂. So cute, can I have a video of her? Cutie wami🥺🙏."
User @mft_lano said:
"Money can't buy happiness because money is happiness ❤️🥹."
