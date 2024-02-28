A TikTok video of a child having fun was a viral hit as the kid's cute looks blew many people away

In the video that was a major hit, the kid gave online users a big dose of cuteness while getting up to no good

People could not stop raving about how cute the little girl looked while having a blast in the great outdoors

A little girl was a viral hit on social media. The little girl stole hearts all over the internet.

A TikTok video shows a kid playing in the dirt, and an online user thought the kid was cute. Image: @boohle23_.

Source: TikTok

Netizens thought it was cute to see the child. People could not get over the video of her during playtime.

Little girl looks adorable

A cute child was a viral hit on TikTok. In a video by @boohle23, she was sitting and playing in the dirt. She looked cute with her afro as she looked up at the camera and smiled.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

TikTok users charmed by a kid

The video of the kid had many people raving about the cute baby. Online users could not get over how she looked during her antics.

Read the comments below:

PHILISIWE said:

"She saw camera nje ….cheeese she’s so cute."

Mavis ✊ Free wrote:

"This is what toddlers should be up too not on the tablet's watching YouTube."

Nandi added:

"Amahle knows, she cute, anytime, anywhere, anyhow, ready to cheese."

emeldah mohapi commented:

"Why you sitting on that baby's job , take her modeling."

Keritha Ramzique loved the video:

"She looks like a doll.."

Nomafa Gewu insisted:

"@Woolworths SA here is our new toddler clothes ambassador."

Toddler's hilarious trip to doctor has netizens giggling

Briefly News previous that a video of a paediatrician and a toddler is making rounds on social media, and SA is here for it.

Taking to TikTok, @tidzanayah shared a clip of her daughter visiting the doctor. In her video, the little girl sits on the bed while the doctor examines her. However, when the toddler is asked to open her mouth, she pulls a funny face so adorably when doing so.

The little girl's reaction has caused quite a stir, gathering over 280.2K viewers, thousands of likes and many comments.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News