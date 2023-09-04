This little girl just wanted to help her big sister with the washing, but what she thought needed cleaning had people stressed

Big sis shared a video on TikTok showing TV remotes, couch cushions, kitchen utensils and more in the soapy water

People laughed at what the little girl had done, some defending her innocence and kindness to try to help

A TikTok video showing a bath filled with soapy water and items from every room in the house had left Mzansi people laughing and cringing. A poor baby girl was just trying to help out, but she ended up washing even the TV remotes.

A big sister found her baby sister doing washing and this included the TV remotes. Image: TikTok / @pretty_pearlll4

Source: TikTok

The innocence of a child will humble you. Sometimes, you have to find the small positives in wild situations like this one, as there is no way they were doing it from any other place but the goodness of their precious little hearts.

TikTok video shows all the items toddler put into soapy bath water

TikTok user @pretty_pearlll4 shared a video showing what her little sister had put in the bath to wash. Baby girl just wanted to help with the washing, but the things she thought needed a wash gave big sis a heart attack.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

There were TV remotes, toy tablets, couch cushions, and even spoons in the soapy bath water. Take a look:

Mzansi people had mixed feeling about this situation

While the child's intentions were clearly pure, some people wanted to know how she was left alone long enough to do all of this. Shame this video had people laughing and stressed at the same time.

Read some of the mixed comments:

Tebogo matlwane felt for baby:

“She's even trying to explain xhm baby girl ”

Kile :) wanted to know:

“My question is how did she fill the bath with so much water without anyone noticing or hearing the water run”

Nyeleti Catherine Sh had a laugh:

“It’s her reactions for me uthi yhooI’m dead. Kids will be the death of us”

Wendy567321 knows the drill:

“The moment they go silent or disappear from sight you need to look for them asap”

Diorr_barbiie.440❤️ laughed:

“She took matters into her own hands”

Adorable toddler climbs back into dirty bath water after mom got her looking fresh, video has Mzansi lol

In related news, Briefly News reported that this mother was left feeling defeated after she found her baby girl, fully dressed, playing inside a tub of dirty bath water. The toddler struggle is real.

Toddlers are adventurous! This age is both difficult and beautiful, and every parent of a young one will tell you they keep you on your toes.

TikTok user @baby_moriya shared a video of her adorable baby girl living her best life in a tub of dirty bath water.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News