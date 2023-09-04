This little girl couldn’t help herself, jumping in on the woman’s amapiano dance video was a whole vibe

TikTok user @b_theangel shared a video showing how the talented little girl joined in on her groove

People openly admitted that they were there for the little girl’s lit moves and unwavering confidence

This woman’s TikTok dance video got a whole lot better when a tiny cutie decided to get in on the groove. There is nothing like a little person confidently throwing down some lit dance moves.

If there is one thing social media has taught us, it is that little people can groove nowadays as if they’ve been clubbing their whole lives.

Baby girl jumps on amapiano TikTok dance video

TikTok user @b_theangel shared a video of herself recording an amapiano dance video at what looks like a carnival. A little girl dressed in pink starts catching on the groove in the background and adds a touch to the video that was pleasantly unexpected.

Take a look at these two babes doing their thing:

South African people can’t get enough of the dancing duo

An unplanned dance duo like this is a vibe! People loved that the little girl got in on the groove and danced with confidence.

Read some of the comments:

Tsirelletso Mantutle hyped:

“She finished it off ka #chase ”

Malcomax12 is here for the baby girl:

“You can think I'm watching you, yet I'm focusing on the little one.”

Blacksheep laughed:

“The young lady is minding her own business but benza into eyodwa "

Mayoh clapped:

“Little Miss is killing it ”

