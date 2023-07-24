This momma had just bathed and dressed her baby girl for the day, and then she hopped back in the water fully clothed

TikTok user @baby_moriya shared a video of her unphased toddler splashy in the dirty bath water in her clothes

Fellow mothers felt the pain and took to the comment section to send the woman strength

This mother was left feeling defeated after she found her baby girl, fully dressed, playing inside a tub of dirty bath water. The toddler struggle is real.

This defeated momma shared a funny video of her unphased toddler splashy in the dirty bath water in her clothes. Image: TikTok user @baby_moriya

Source: TikTok

Toddlers are adventurous! This age is both difficult and beautiful, and every parent of a young one will tell you they keep you on your toes.

Stressed mom shares video of fully dressed toddler sitting in dirty bath water

TikTok user @baby_moriya shared a video of her adorable baby girl living her best life in a tub of dirty bath water.

Mom had just bathed and dressed her, but clearly, little Miss wasn't ready for bath time to be over. The way she picks up the dummy, dripping with water, and puts it straight in her mouth!

Take a look at this naughty precious babe:

South African parents laugh at the relatable antics of this toddler

Every parent has been through some wild experiences with their toddler. Some childless folk claim this is why they are without babies lol.

Read some of the funny comments:

Azaya and Mama was laughing:

“And she doesn’t care she doesn’t care at all, she doesn’t think she did anything wrong, you need a big hug, Mommy ❤️”

Meagzie felt the mother's pain:

“Not me screaming joooooooooh!! Askies mama.!

Maamogwa Vuyiswa suggested:

“this is why a 24 and box of wine should be part of groceries because Yeiy.”

Mat_sish was finished:

“Jevova shoes and all”

Defeated mom fetches dirty daughter from crèche in cute video, Mzansi reacts with laughter and jokes

In related news, Briefly News reported that as parents, we often want our kids to stay clean, but the reality is that this isn't always possible.

A mother's jaw dropped after seeing her daughter covered in sand and dirt upon collecting her from crèche.

A video posted on TikTok by @mashuduprudence3 shows the little girl getting up with great excitement from the playground as she spots her mother, who had arrived to fetch her from an eventful day at school.

