This gorgeous mother-daughter duo just graduated with their postgraduate degrees together

TikTok user @miss_hilary shared a video showing her and mom honouring their roots by wearing beautiful Tsonga skirts

Mzansi people flooded the comment section with hype, expressing how powerful this post is

Graduating university with your mom is not a moment many people get to experience. This gorgeous mother-daughter duo just graduated with their postgraduate degrees together, and Mzansi went wild for their achievement.

This proud babe shared a video showing her and mom honouring their roots by wearing beautiful Tsonga skirts. Image: TikTok / @miss_hilary

Women are making waves in South Africa, and these two are proof that no matter your age, anything is possible.

TikTok user @miss_hilary shared a video showing her and her beautiful mom on graduation day. Conquering the postgraduate journey together, these two inspiring women honoured their roots by wearing beautiful Tsonga skirts.

A moment they will remember for a lifetime. Take a look at these boss babes rocking their special moment:

Mzansi screams for the inspiring mother-daughter duo on graduation da

This post had so many people hyped. This is the content people love as it reminds them that anything is possible and their dreams are valid.

Read some of the comments:

Letlhogonolo Andrea Noko said:

“This is so wholesome ❤️”

Sunshine.sego_8 clapped:

“Now this is what we call mommy and daughter goals”

Vanessa Mathebula loes it:

“Having a daughter is legit like having a lifetime best friend ”

Greek Goddess said:

“For a moment, I thought ya'll are twinscongratulations ”

"Congratulations Mama": University graduate removes her graduation gown and gives it to her mum, video emerges

In related news, Briefly News reported that in a video posted on Tiktok by @zeenclaire11, the graduate had her mother put on her graduation gown.

It was such an emotional and breathtaking moment filled with pride and joy as mother and daughter posed for the camera with bright smiles.

As she put the gown on her mother, the elderly lady watched without saying anything. A lovely smile was seen on the mother's face as she enjoyed the honour she was getting.

