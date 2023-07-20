A stunning Xhosa princess showed off how beautiful her new home is in a TikTok video which she got after she achieved her qualifications

The young woman achieved this big win, which is a beautiful home that has stunning floors and a charming view

She shared the moment with her cute daughter, and Mzansi saluted her achievement

A woman celebrated her graduation and her new home on TikTok. Image: @akhanye_m

Source: TikTok

A beautiful Xhosa mother celebrated getting an apartment months after graduating from university.

The young woman held the keys to her apartment and future in a moment she shared with her followers.

Woman gets apartment after graduating

@akhanye_m posted her video on TikTok and shared a beautiful caption:

"POV: Living in my answered prayers."

In the video, the gorgeous woman holds the keys to her new home with her adorable daughter. The video also shows that the house is double-storey with a beautiful view and stunning wooden floors.

There has been an upward trend in women purchasing property over the past few years. Last year, Property Wheel reported that women purchased or owned more than 50% of the properties by the end of July 2022. This meant that women contributed to 54% of the property market value. It was also revealed that many of these women were delaying marriages to secure their financial stability before considering settling down.

This woman shows that women are doing it for themselves and smashing goals and stereotypes of women while raising their children singlehandedly.

Watch the video here:

Netizens applaud the young woman's achievement

Netizens left congratulatory messages in the comment section for graduating and getting a new place.

Sne commented:

"Congratulations, mama."

Sihle added:

"Yes, Queen."

Segametsi Innocentia applauded.

"Congratulations, mommy."

Zizipho Zizo'intombi Mapekula was amazed.

"Wow! Congratulations, momma."

