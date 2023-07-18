A woman made a video on TikTok appreciating her husband, who provided for her in a meaningful way

The lady posted that her husband told her to go shopping for houses on Property24, and they went to a viewing

Many people's hearts were warmed as the lady told the story of how she got the biggest surprise after finding a home

One lady was raving about her husband. The happily married woman told people that she was to move into a new home thanks to her hubby.

A TikTok video shows a mansion one husband bought for his wife after she chose it on Property24. Image: @makhumalomalipale

Source: TikTok

The cute story of how he provided for her went TikTok viral. Online users' jaws dropped over what a big gesture her loving husband made.

Proud wife on TikTok makes video about how husband bought them their house

@makhumalomalipale posted a heartwarming tale of why she always prays for her husband. She reveals that her bae bought them their new home. In a video, she says te told her to look for houses she likes on Property 24. They went to a viewing, she fell in love with the whole house, and he bought it despite complaining about her taste.

Netizens' hearts warmed by wife's story about husband

Many people thought it was touching to hear about how this woman was blessed with a great husband. Online users posted that they would love to have the same experience.

LeoBossLady gushed:

"Congratulations honey. To many wonderful memories tlhe with you and yours. May God's grace be upon your house."

Paulydia Mannoi Maso commented:

"Mina the minute I pray they hurt me. Now I just pray for myself."

Mbarliey said:

"Good mama I am so proud of your union. In this chaos we observing its super encouraging to youngsters."

Nozibusiso Ntshangas wrote:

"Happy for you Mrs! A happy wife a happy home. Hubby did the same thing last year after I gave birth to our youngest,best feeling ever."

Crissy added:

"Prayed for a good husband since i was 19. Im now 36 dololo. Im happy your prayers are answered."

South Africans love to see happy couples on TikTok

Many people are always very when they see hardworking couples. Online users gush the most when young people getting married.

