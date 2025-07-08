An Instagram reel showcased a jaw-dropping matric dance with high schoolers in incredibly stylish and luxurious outfits

A jaw-dropping Instagram reel of a matric dance event recently went viral, showing off some of the most stylish and luxurious outfits South Africans have seen in a while. Shared by an event venue's Instagram page, blueridgecrystal, the reel features high school learners from Siyamukela High School in KwaZulu-Natal, stepping out in breathtaking gowns, sharp suits, and head-turning accessories that look straight out of a red-carpet event.

Blue Ridge Crystal is a premium events venue located along the N11 in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal. Known for its elegant atmosphere, the venue is ideal for weddings, formal functions, conferences, matric dances, and more. It offers a serene setting and personalised service for unforgettable, high-end celebrations and professional gatherings.

Matric dances have become vibrant celebrations of style and identity

Matric dances in South Africa have transformed into grand fashion showcases, where style and self-expression take centre stage. This video captures that evolution beautifully, highlighting the creativity, confidence, and celebration that define this special milestone for many young people across the country.

The reactions online towards the matrics’ stunning looks were full of admiration. Commenters praised the creativity, confidence, and sheer effort that went into their looks. Others noted how these celebrations have become a rite of passage for many students, a moment to express their individuality, culture, and aspirations.

A KwaZulu-Natal matric dance went viral on Instagram, revealing students dressed in elegant, red-carpet-inspired fashion that wowed viewers. Image: @siyamukela.high.s

Mzansi reacted to the video

Zoeyziee said:

"So beautiful! 😍😍 I feel like starting Matric all over again."

Mmabongi Shange wrote:

"Beautiful young ladies! 🔥🔥🔥❤️"

Swazilamhayisemiya added:

"Yoh, these kids looked stunning! The standard for matric dances keeps rising."

Mkhwanazidumsile67 said:

"These 2000s kids are unmatched, they’re not playing anymore! Everyone looked amazing, but that girl in the light green dress really caught my eye. 😍🔥❤️"

Mbathane wrote:

"They looked so good. I honestly thought this was one of those Housewives shows. 🤭💯"

Noleekhumalo added:

"I admit defeat, these 2000s aren’t playing. I’m taking notes! 😂"

Iain_it_narlee asked:

"Can we have the contacts of the photographers?"

Lungstarn;

"My niece loved the green dress! 🔥 It was perfectly designed. 😍👌"

Mbalimandela said:

"The one in the blue dress. 😍🔥"

Nikita_ndamase added:

"I really liked the venue decoration. 🔥🔥🔥"

Jockerjoka said:

"One thing about 2000s kids, they have beautiful bodies."

Sibs_jay said:

"May I have the contact of the girl in the light blue dress, one of the first four in the video. I’d like to hire her dress, please."

