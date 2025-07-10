A white man's viral Instagram video showcasing his impressive and authentic amapiano dance moves, particularly his fluid hip actions and composed expression, has captivated South African social media users.

His performance demonstrated a deep understanding and mastery of the genre's distinct rhythms, surprising and delighting viewers who praised his ability to transcend cultural expectations.

This viral moment celebrates amapiano's universal appeal, highlighting how music and dance can effortlessly bridge cultural and racial divides, fostering joy and connection.

South Africans enthusiastically embraced a viral video of a white man flawlessly dancing to amapiano, celebrating his impressive skill as a testament to music's power to transcend cultural boundaries and foster unity.

A white man's viral video showcasing his impressive amapiano dance moves, particularly his fluid hip movements, captivated South African social media users. Image: Nils Hendrick Mueller

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are no strangers to great dance moments, and recently, a viral video featuring a white gent dancing to amapiano has captured the hearts of many online. The clip, shared on Instagram by the account @basscatalogue, quickly became a sensation as viewers couldn’t get enough of his impressive hip movements and effortless movements.

What sets this video apart is not just the fact that he’s dancing to Amapiano, a genre deeply rooted in South African culture, but how flawlessly he owns it. The young man’s impressive hip movements, accompanied by facial expressions, add a whole other level of coolness. The song he's dancing to is called Jaiva Ngamabomu by Jandas and Mathandos.

The Amapiano anthem of unity

Amapiano is known for its distinct beats and smooth, groovy rhythms that invite dancers to move their hips in signature ways. This gent’s performance showed a deep understanding of the music’s pulse, making it clear that his moves aren’t just casual, they’re intentional and practised.

Social media users were quick to shower him with praise. Comments flooded in, highlighting how effortlessly he captured the essence of amapiano. Many viewers celebrated the way he broke stereotypes by mastering a dance style outside of what many might expect. Some even joked about wanting to learn from him, while others simply enjoyed watching him steal the show with his cool demeanour and flawless moves.

Dance has always been a universal language, and this video is a perfect example of how music and dance can transcend cultural and racial boundaries. It’s a testament to amapiano’s wide-reaching influence and how it continues to inspire people from all walks of life to get up and dance.

A viral Instagram video featured a white man impressing South Africans with his smooth and authentic amapiano hip dance moves. Image: basscatalogue

Source: TikTok

Here's what Mzansi had to say

Nikita said:

"This one was raised by the maid."

Oskarlee_ said:

"This one woke up with pap for breakfast! 🙌🔥🔥🔥"

Dr. Seh Woshenge shared:

"Aybo nang’uMthoko bo! 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽"

ls_sithole wrote:

"He even hit the Skomora… we have come far in SA. 🔥"

I_once_had_a_cool_name said:

"Ujaiva ngama’bomu indeed, very intentional. 😂"

Mbilu_yanga said:

"Yes, wena Martinus! 🔥🔥🔥"

Mysticmoon1011 shared:

"He’s on point! 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Unhlanzeko said:

"Haybo, tag him! 🔥❤️"

Sandrazulu11 said:

"No DNA, just RSA. ❤️🔥"

Emozaofficial said:

"I’m telling you, khupuka Van de Mervwe. 🙏🔥"

Nqobile3582 said:

"Ahh Donald Trump, mara kay. 🔥🤣 Baxolele."

Masechaba Vilakazi wrote:

"Show them, Stevovo Botha!"

Bobojan749 commented:

"No genocide in SA..."

