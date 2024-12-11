Global site navigation

“Dancing in Capital Letters”: SA Loves Energetic White Uncle Performing Amapiano Dance
"Dancing in Capital Letters": SA Loves Energetic White Uncle Performing Amapiano Dance

by  Jade Rhode 2 min read
  • An older white gentleman shared a TikTok video of himself showing off his dance moves
  • The man hopped onto a dance challenge showing amapiano choreography a South African dancer created
  • Thousands of members of the online community enjoyed the man's dancing and rushed to the comments

A man showed his amapiano dance moves.
A man showed how he grooved to amapiano choreography. Images: @garybrotherson
Source: TikTok

Amapiano has taken the world by storm, captivating audiences not only with its infectious beats but also with its signature dance moves.

An older white man wowed the internet with his impressive moves, earning admiration from South Africans.

An energetic amapiano dancer

Gary Brotherson, who uses the handle @garybrotherson on TikTok, hopped onto the trend to perform amapiano moves choreographed by Aimsley Fortuin.

The same moves were performed by professional dancer Justin de Nobrega and 300 others at the HSBC SVNS tournament to break a world record.

Gary put his all into the dance, showing his hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers how people do it in South Africa.

Watch the video below:

White uncle entertains Mzansi

With over two million views, thousands of social media users flooded Gary's comment section to express how much they enjoyed his infectious moves.

@emmamurbinmwai asked in the comments:

"Am I the only one smiling hard as he danced? You're such a vibe."

@khadimtshali jokingly said:

"He's dancing in capital letters."

A proud @kayleejoseph_ shared:

"I don’t know what’s cooler. Our South African dancers made it to your FYP, or you’re on my FYP doing South African choreography."

@ebrahimachmat457 stated with humour:

"I feel bad that I have worse left feet than Oom Gary."

An impressed @dunnieljessy wrote in the comment section:

"You ate every part of that!"

@ld.goodie added with a laugh:

"The fact that he understands how important the beat and facial expressions are. Winner!"

3 other stories of white men dancing

