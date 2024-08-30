A white man stole the show at groove when he showed off his unique dance moves on the dancefloor

The person who recorded and uploaded the video on TikTok shared that she admired the dancer's confidence

People from the online community took to the video's comment section to crack jokes at what they saw

A white man's dance moves at groove had people online laughing.

Dancing is a powerful expression, allowing individuals to convey emotions and stories through movement. One man in Bloemfontein got his story across when he showed off his unique dance skills while at groove.

Dominate the dance floor

A TikTokker named Tshepiso captured the comical moment, posting the video on her TikTok account (@iso.hledi). In the viral clip, the unknown man in formal attire stands in the middle of the dance floor, showing off his moves to Bella Ciao by Tyler ICU and Nicole Elocin, featuring Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa.

The crowd surrounding him did not fail to hype him up as he performed his dance routine.

Tshepiso said:

"I want confidence like this. This was definitely his show."

Watch the video below:

White man's dancing gets a few laughs

Hundreds of social media users danced their way to the comment section to express laughter at the man's moves.

@loyiso.saudi told people online:

"Social anxiety fears Bro wholeheartedly."

@boineelonelly smiled in the comments and referred to the iconic Spider-Man:

"Jiva wena, Peter Parker."

The dance moves reminded @ingwekazi_ of the infamous breakdancer at the 2024 Olympic Games:

"It's giving Australia at the Olympics."

@itssophyyyyyy told the online community:

"This is how I want to dance at groove without judgement."

A happy @pelpolice wrote:

"It's the cheering from the crowd for me."

@malownessiasmith shared their thoughts, saying:

"I think he feels and sees it differently in his mind. There's a groove up in there."

@j_nine27 said of the fearless man:

"His confidence is top-tier."

White man impresses with amapiano dance moves

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a white man enjoying his time at groove, showing off his impressive amapiano dancing skills.

The TikTok video amused people online, who rushed to the comment section to crack a few jokes.

