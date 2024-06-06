A video of a white man enjoying his time at the groove entertained many South African netizens

In the TikTok clip, the gentleman unveiled his impressive amapiano dance moves, and peeps loved it

The man's footage amused the online community as they rushed to the comments section to crack jokes

One white man set the internet ablaze, showing off his killer dance moves at the groove, and Mzansi netizens loved it.

In a TikTok video, a white man amused many South Africans with his dance moves at the groove. Image: @katmaster31

Source: TikTok

This gent was a star at the groove, entertaining many with his dance moves and fantastic vibe. The footage shared by @katmaster31 shows the gentleman having the time of his life in the groove. The man broke it down on the dance floor as he unveiled his impressive dance moves in the TikTok video.

@katmaster31's clip captured the attention of South African netizens as the gent's vibe highly amused them. The footage became a viral hit on the video platform, gathering over 130K views, thousands of likes, and many comments within a day of publication.

The video left many people cracking jokes in the comments section, with one person saying:

"He is the one that voted for EFF at Orania."

Watch the hilarious clip.

SA is in stitches over the man's dance moves

The clip amused many online users on the internet as they flocked to the comments section with laughter while others poked fun at the man, saying:

Xolilemooki said:

"That one EFF vote from Orania."

Cука added:

"Orania culprit."

Renciaweier expressed:

"I can marry this one; we have the same energy."

Nikelo Motseki cracked a joke, saying:

"Dlala 7de Laan."

Maps commented:

"Mzansi for sure."

