South Africans are at one man’s case whose video shows him looting a store in Durban but he has denied it according to reports

The video clip shows the guy leaving the store through a window with a basket full of groceries, and Mzansi is shocked, how come he affords a Mercedes yet loot a business

The clip is posted by @NicoleGraham031 and has seriously sparked anger from her followers around the country

The South Africans social media family continues to lash out and condemn the violent protests including looting but they are now shaken by a Mercedes Benz-driving man who also looted.

The guy is said to be a 26-year-old from Durban and is seen in one of the videos doing the rounds, he comes out of the shop with a basket full of grocery items. He crosses the busy road straight to a parked AMG sedan on the side of the street.

According to local reports, he says the car belongs to his father and that he did not loot, but was there to help her sister buy her essentials. A short video clip has been uploaded by @NicoleGraham031 and she says the guy helped himself at a Woolworths store in Durban.

The post reads:

@Joephadima said:

“This guy went on about how he simply picked stuff off the floor, on the door but we can clearly see him coming out Woolies nje.”

@Makgotsomotlou3 said:

“Can they perhaps all be arrested, charged and sent to jail? Criminal elements are everywhere, we just have tendency of checking one sided.”

@AdriMansvelder said:

“Is he arrested and in prison? If not, why not and suspend the SAPS in charge! We must start somewhere with the cleaning up of the mess we are in!”

@Futureherman said:

“Enough is never enough for the rich.”

@Munbchausen23 said:

“That's going to screw up BEE. They're all going to have a criminal record.”

@Akanirelo said:

“He could have a bright career in the ANC, these are the kinds of low quality lies that they tell.”

@Dave_7808 said:

“So now we wait for his third excuse.”

@Abedshuaib said:

“He picked the stuff up from outside...then he went in to tell people that looting is wrong.”

@DjLyndrish said:

“It’s still looting when you take things that don’t belong to you and actually run with them! He looted.”

@MphandeMusa said:

“His statement plunged him further into trouble. Clearly not the brightest bulb in his father's mansion.”

@NaeemKarim789 said:

“Benz instalment and insurance are not cheap - sometimes there’s no money for petrol and grocery.”

