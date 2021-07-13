South Africans are finding it funny as they react to a Soweto-based guy who spotted a chance to promote his music live on television during a looting incident

The incident took place in Jabulani, Soweto when the man was asked by a journalist what was happening but he just shared his hip-hop verses

The video clip is seriously going viral on social media platforms and Briefly News looks at the funny reactions from Mzansi

As many people are captured on camera looting and engaged in the violent protests around Gauteng, one guy in Soweto hilariously grabbed a chance to promote himself.

The guy was seen around Jabulani Mall when many of the community members were busy helping themselves at the mall, he was asked a few questions by a journalist. However, he decided to display his skills and shared a few lines of his hip-hop music as well as saying he has a massive following on Instagram

NewzRoomAfrika journalist Khayelihle Khumalo tried to steer him back to what was actually happening on the ground, but he kept dropping his verses to the amazement of the viewers.

The clip has been shared by many on social media but Briefly News takes a look at comments from @Kgaliiey_16, @RTaylor_SA and @Mpholove2019’s offerings.

South Africans are laughing at a man who promoted his music on television during a looting incident. Image: @ RTaylor_SA/@Mpholove2019/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Orifha10 said:

“Hustler! At least he’s not stealing, what’s his name I wanna listen.”

@Robirops said:

“Ohk let me check out kipiza music.”

@Owamievoid said:

“Does Thando do drugs?”

@Amandaammy said:

“The best of them all.”

@Nape89 said:

“My guy understands what is meant by “when an opportunity presents itself, grab it with both hands”.”

@Mlindazwe27 said:

“Let’s find and support him, he even said we are not looting."

@Bsaphi said:

“Good stories don’t sell indeed, why is he cutting him when he’s answering the question?”

@KeTeboM said:

“This what I call airplay looting.”

@El_Siyabonga said:

“This guy thinks he is at the music awards hahaha.”

@Mindingmyown said:

“The boy is focused.”

@Chrisexcel102 said:

“I can spot a king when I see one.”

@KtlegoMaseng1 said:

“Hahaha free marketing.”

