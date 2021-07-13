Seeing the South African National Blood Service being looted live when president Cyril Ramaphosa was addressing the nation has definitely outraged many people on social media

Ramaphosa delivered his speech on Monday and the video was captured during the live address, it has been shared by various social media account holders such as @theSANBS

Briefly News takes a look at the clip that and has attracted reactions filled with anger from all over the country, many saying such criminals must be locked up

South Africans are disgusted as they react to a social media post by the South African National Blood Service that was also looted on Monday. SANBS have condemned the violent protest as one of their outlets was broken into.

The information also comes after one of the branches was seen vandalised on television during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Monday night.

With the country still battling against the scourge of the coronavirus pandemic and other illnesses, there is definitely the need for blood yet some people decided to break into the service’s offices.

The act has seriously attracted massive outrage from social media users and Briefly News takes a look.

The post reads:

@Astorsurfer1 said:

“Perhaps they think they can make money by selling blood?”

@Littlemlungu said:

“We watched looters live on eNCA during the president’s speech break into the SANBS offices above Queensmead mall to steal boxes so that they could loot the spar downstairs..”

@CalvinMakhubo said:

“Do people even know why we have SANBS, honestly now people are taking it too far. The very SANBS they wanna break into is the same that'll help them. SANBS saves lives but they wanna destroy. This is wrong.”

@Nanoza23 said:

“Send private security services, tweeting about calm won’t help with anything. You need to find out which offices those are and also the police must take fingerprints..”

@Durbz3246 said:

“Completely devastating watching tonight’s address with @theSANBS offices being looted live.”

@NewsSA_55 said:

“Absolute disgrace.”

@Sydney5050 said:

“But you don't acknowledge poor leadership of Ramaphosa and his beneficiaries.”

@Zeenatsacoor said:

“These same criminals will need blood one day and I hope that when they do there is nothing for them!”

@Daphnemahahle said:

“That's a sad, sad situation, maybe they don't know what the acronym stands for?.”

