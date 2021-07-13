A man from the North West province has decided to spread the good word against looting and strongly condemns the acts

The proud man is seen in a video that is going viral on social media, urging people of North West to never engage in looting and violent protests

Uploaded by @ TlotloPetlhu11 onTwitter, the clip has attracted massive reactions and the man has also been praised for being brave

The ugly scenes where many shopping malls and businesses continue to bear the brunt of looting and break-ins continue to hit many communities. But one guy has decided to spread a good word on social media, calling for an end to these barbaric acts.

What started as a protest to free jailed former President Jacob Zuma has now escalated into looting and violent protests. Despite the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa to end the violence and deploy the army, looting seems to continue in areas such as Vosloorus and Soweto as well as KwaZulu-Natal.

A video has surfaced on Twitter, posted by @TlotloPetlhu11, one guy says they cannot allow this thing to take place in the North West province, he says in Tswana.

He further alleges that Zuma ate the taxpayer’s money with the Guptas and they cannot allow his people to come and mess up their province.

South Africans have reacted to a man from the North West who slams looting and violence. Image: @TlotloPhetlhu11/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@SphaThusini said:

“Anyway, who cares about North West.”

@FootballsavedLN said:

“70% of the country’s GDP you talking platinum mines.”

@SisLoveJoy said:

“People who think others are jealous of them are so hilarious.”

@AusiNolo said:

“Trust me when l say North West will never participate in such nonsense.”

@Howard4062 said:

“Well done North West!! Defend your properties and jobs, tomorrow it's your sisters and brother who will be struggling when those Malls are burned, Supra and Zuma RET forces must remain in KZN.”

@Zekepholo said:

“I can't agree more with you broer spot on.”

@PatrickMatlala8 said:

“True revolutionary.”

Video of cops helping looters escape during the protest: “this country is a joke”

Still focusing on looting, Briefly News reported that as the looting of local businesses becomes increasingly more prevalent across the country, it's natural for South Africans to want a little reassurance from our police force.

However, one video of what seems to be a police officer helping looters escape a local shop after vandalising it definitely has Mzansi troubled.

Heading online, @_Tshwarelo04 shared the clip. "SOUTH AFRICAN POLICE helping criminals escape from the police, this country is a joke," he captioned the incriminating video.

Source: Briefly.co.za