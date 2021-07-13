Video of Cops Helping Looters Escape During Protest: “This Country Is a Joke”

A video of local cops helping looters flee a vandalised business is making the rounds on social media

It seems the cops may have only been trying to disperse the crowd but many social media users are questioning law enforcements true intentions

Mzansi headed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the video

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

As the looting of local businesses becomes increasingly more prevalent across the country, it's natural for South Africans to want a little reassurance from our police force. However, one video of what seems to be a police officer helping looters escape a local shop after vandalising it definitely has Mzansi troubled.

These cops are letting criminals go. Images: @_Tshwarelo04/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @_Tshwarelo04 shared the clip.

"SOUTH AFRICAN POLICE helping criminals escape from the police, this country is a joke," he captioned the incriminating video.

In the video, looters climb out the broken window of what appears to be a clothing shop while members of the police force direct them out.

The clip fuelled a wave of reactions online.

@Diaryofazulugal said:

"But how many can they arrest? Be realistic..."

@trump_zuma said:

"They know something we don’t know."

@TSELE67603939 said:

"Where is Bheki Cele?"

@African82970734 said:

"Apparently, Matamela is sayings these are old videos."

@ZuluOratile said:

"After all, they will sleep in the same neighbourhood so they are just being their brothers' keeper."

@Kiraguify said:

"He's smart enough not to engage in a fight he can't win!"

@jozitube said:

"Awua, these are kids hle! He probably felt sorry for them."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Pietermaritzburg's Brookside Mall set alight, allegedly by Zuma supporters

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal is one of many areas facing violent protests. On Monday, 12 July, it was reported that the Brookside Mall was set alight; allegedly by supporters of former president Jacob Zuma.

The supporters have reportedly been looting and eyewitnesses stated that they saw people running away from the building with various items. Videos have also been shared on social media of protesters with stolen goods on the back of vans or in trolleys.

The looting is despite the fact that massive clouds of black smoke can be seen rising from the mall in the CBD.

Videos on social media show looters running away from the mall with goods

@DakshaGm said:

"I’m thinking that jobs will be lost now and for what? This is the work of demons."

@dr_dotz stated:

"My heart sinks for the jobs lost."

@QholoshaNana added:

"The sad part is families/breadwinners of the same people who are looting are the ones who work in these places. And tomorrow when the whole family is unemployed it's another problem. We are never gonna solve anything with this kind of mentality..."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za