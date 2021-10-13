Gqeberha Erupts Into Violence and Looting After Alleged Altercation: “Insane”

Police in the Eastern Cape are attempting to restore calm after violence and looting occurred in Korsten, Gqeberha

Various on-scene reports have revealed that multiple gunshots were fired as pedestrians and motorists ran to safety

Pics and videos of the violence and destruction have started going viral on social media as South Africa prays for Gqeberha

GQEBERHA - Eastern Cape Police have confirmed that there has been violence in Gqeberha with residents setting taxis and shops alight. Details surrounding the violence have not yet been made public but it started in Durban Road, Korsten.

Reports state that pedestrians and motorists ran in different directions toward safety as gunshots were fired. Images and videos of the destruction have already started going viral on social media with many sharing their love and well wishes for the residents of Gqeberha.

Violence and looting has begun in Gqeberha as motorists and pedestrians ran to safety. Image: @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

According to EWN, a member of the community stated that the violence arose after an issue between a taxi driver and a man. The community member stated that people arrived after the altercation and started to burn the man's car.

A report by TimesLIVE revealed that Abraham Isaacs, Ward 11 Councillor, said that there has still not been any confirmation about what caused the riots but that police were at the scene attempting to restore peace.

South Africans share their sympathies with the residents Gqeberha

@chris0744775838 said:

"But why would people behave like this? Over 80% of people use taxis as transport on daily basis. This is so insane."

@PressPlaySA wrote:

"Like Trump said “South Africa is a kak hole”, where everyone can just come and do as they wish, while politicians are busy with corruption & tenders. SA is becoming one of the most dangerous countries to live in, cry our beloved country Crying faceFireFlag of South Africa #gqeberha #BraaiShowwithCass"

@Luu_Matinjwa shared:

"They’ve also been burning uber and bolt cars."

