Chaotic clashes between taxi operators and members of the Somali community in Gqeberha erupted

At least 12 taxis were allegedly set alight amid the violence in the Korsten area on Wednesday

Social media users attempted to make sense of the clashes as they took to expressing their views

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The number of taxis believed to have been torched amid violent confrontations between taxi operators and the Somali community in Gqeberha is 12.

SABC News reported that two cars and a shop were also caught in the crosshairs in the Korsten area after allegedly being set alight on Wednesday.

Violent clashes allegedly erupted between taxi operators and Somalians in Korsten. Image: @NalaThokozane.

Source: Twitter

Reports on the ground have told that the supposed clashes occurred over a road rage incident after a minor collision between a taxi and a private vehicle driven by a foreign national.

Briefly News understands a law enforcement presence has been deployed to restore calm in the area. The South African Police Service (SAPS) has launched an investigation into the violence while no arrests have been made yet.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Meanwhile, tongues wagged on social media as South Africans attempted to make sense of the scenes that were playing out.

Social media abuzz amid violent eruption

Briefly News took a sharp look at all the comments that came through.

@lite_ferrari wrote:

"They're returning the favour, what that taxi driver did was unnecessary."

@VK90687734 wrote:

"This should unite the DA and the EFF. The DA might consider going there to praise the Somalis as heroes, while the EFF will be satisfied with its program of encouraging illegal immigrants to find innovative ways to enter South Africa illegally."

@SakhileAzania added:

"These people defended Gqeberha against insurrection not long ago. I thought they are capable of dealing with danger."

Gqeberha erupts into violence and looting after alleged altercation

In recently published news, Briefly News reported that Eastern Cape police confirmed the violent scenes in Gqeberha.

Reports state that pedestrians and motorists ran in different directions toward safety as the sound of gunfire erupted.

Images and videos of the destruction went viral on social media with many sharing their love and well wishes for the residents of Gqeberha.

According to EWN, a member of the community stated that the violence arose after an issue between a taxi driver and a man.

The community member stated that people arrived after the altercation and started to burn the man's car.

Source: Briefly.co.za