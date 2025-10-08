A TikTok video shows a woman overwhelmed with emotion as her husband surprises her with a new Ford Territory Trend, and the touching moment left followers deeply moved

Ford Sandton staff were moved by the surprise, calling it one of the most beautiful car deliveries they've ever witnessed, and the dealership shared the emotional moment on social media

The viral video sparked a flood of comments and praise, with many celebrating the love and appreciation shown by the Mdletshe family

A TikTok video posted on 4 October 2025 has left viewers teary-eyed, capturing a truly touching moment.

Emotional moment when man surprises his wife with a new car. Image: @priscillasoft /TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the video, a woman, overwhelmed with emotion, is handed the keys to a brand-new Ford Territory Trend, only to realise that her husband, Mr Mdletshe, had secretly bought the car for her. She had tears of joy, heartfelt hugs with her children and husband, and received a bouquet from her husband to celebrate the moment.

An emotional moment for all

The dealership staff were equally moved, with the moment becoming one of the most beautiful experiences they had ever witnessed. Ford Sandton shared this heartwarming moment on social media with the caption:

"This was one of the most beautiful deliveries we’ve ever had at Ford Sandton. Everybody was sobbing! @Thuba mdletshe You are a man amongst men! This was too beautiful. 💙"

"Congratulations to Mr & Mrs Mdletshe on their brand new Ford Territory Trend 🥺"

The Ford model

According to Ford South Africa, the Ford Territory Trend is a stylish and well-equipped SUV, priced from R650,000 in South Africa. The 2025 model is powered by a 1.8 litre turbocharged EcoBoost engine, a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The car is fuel efficient, has Apple CarPlay with wireless charging and emergency brake assist and much more.

After the video was shared by @priscillasoft the comments section was ablaze with praise and love for the Mdletshe family showing how deeply this moment struck a chord with everyone who watched it.

Husband rewards woman for being amazing wife and mom leaving Mzansi gushing. Image: Xavier Lorenzo /Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The beautiful gesture has only made a lasting impression not only on the family but also on everyone fortunate enough to witness it. It's a reminder that sometimes, it's the simplest acts of love that leave the greatest impact.

Bridy commented:

"Now why am I crying 🥰"

Coolestsaleslady🧚🏾‍♀️wrote:

"Listen, we were all sobbing 🥹"

Tabs stated:

"It's nice to be loved, shame"

Ofentse Thulare commented:

"I'm blushing 🥰🥰"

Sine Nene said:

"Now we’re crying 🥹"

Coolestsaleslady🧚🏾‍♀️wrote:

"😂 You should’ve seen our faces after this. Lashes were on the floor 😂😂"

Queen_Hustler ❤️ stated:

"Sbari sa country, sisterhood thanks you for taking care of our own💕💐.. Congratulations."

PicnicsByTheDamHarties commented:

"It's how she kept pulling her family closer everytime she moved, it says a lot about her☺️😊☺️😊☺️she really deserves it🌹😊"

Watch the TikTok video below:

