A viral post featuring a bouquet of lilies sparked a heated discussion about the thoughtfulness of gifts in relationships, and commenters debated whether the flowers were a sincere romantic gesture or a careless mistake.

The backlash shows the pressure to present perfect moments on social media, influencing how people see personal gestures, and some argue that social media standards have raised expectations

At the heart of the controversy was the lack of understanding about individual preferences in gift-giving, and it emphasised that thoughtful gifts stem from knowing and respecting your partner's tastes.

A local woman posted a TikTok video of the "funeral flowers" her boyfriend bought her. A viral post has sparked a heated debate about gift-giving, relationship expectations and the influence of social media.

A woman shared the "funeral flowers" her boyfriend bought her instead of the roses she wanted. Image: @Khanyababy /TikTok.

It all started with a bouquet. The bouquet had orange lilies, white and yellow daisies, with a few other flowers in the mix, a simple gesture that quickly became the centre of a bigger discussion about what makes gifts thoughtful in relationships.

The backlash

The controversy began when @LisaKhanya posted a TikTok on 1 October 2025 of the bouquet as a romantic gift but called them "funeral flowers", saying she didn't want them messing up her content. Many in the comments questioned if the giver truly understood what the girlfriend would appreciate. Instead of focusing on the thought behind the gift, people focused on the flowers and whether the partner knew her tastes.

Some defended the gestures, saying flowers are a rare and meaningful gift; others felt it lacked personalisation. A good gift, they said, comes from knowing the person's likes, not just picking something normal like lilies.

The funeral flowers

Different flowers are often chosen for funerals because they carry specific meanings that reflect respect, remembrance and emotions tied to loss. Lilies, for example, are commonly used and symbolise the restored innocence of the departed soul. They are traditionally present at funerals, and it seems this is what the lass was complaining about.

Roses, depending on their colour, show various ideas behind them. Teleflora reported red roses are for love, and white roses are for purity. Chrysanthemums in some cultures are also known as funeral flowers, symbolising death and mourning in Europe. However, they mean rebirth in Asia. Flowers, with their unique symbolism, offer a meaningful way to honour the deceased and show heartfelt condolences.

From previous posts, followers noted LisaKhanya loves roses. Image: @LisaKhanya /TiTok

Lilies might not have been the perfect choice, but the incident sparked an important conversation about what makes a gift meaningful. The point here is that it's not about the gift itself but the thought and understanding behind it. In an era where social media often distorts the way we view personal moments, the most meaningful gifts are those that reflect genuine care and attention to the other person.

Mbali stated:

"Me and my 'funeral flowers' against the world🙂"

@Banele pila commented:

"I think the problem is not knowing different types of flowers."

Lesego💋. Wrote:

"I hate that you are putting me in a position where I have to defend a man✋🏽😤"

MAKHADO asked:

"You weren’t expecting these comments, neh?"

Heick commented:

"I love my funeral flowers, they slay 🥰 It’s the thought that counts... Can't, and at least he thought of you. So many girls don’t even get flowers."

Kgwetlho_ stated:

"He loves you to death 😭"

princessfatimaᥫ᭡ wrote:

"They’re not funeral flowers. Hope he gets someone who appreciates him."

Innocentia Xabendlin said:

"Social media standards ruined ya’ll😭"

