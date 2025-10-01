Midnight Workout Has Everyone Laughing & Getting Fit on TikTok
- A 50-year-old fitness TikToker has taken the internet by storm with a wobbly side-to-side exercise on an exercise bike, leaving followers in stitches
- Quirky exercises are popular for their health benefits and ability to make fitness more enjoyable, but this content creator took things to the next level with humour
- The online community is loving the hilarious after-dark workout content, chiming in with jokes in a thread of comments that's almost as funny as the clip
A TikTok video of a woman exercising in a wild way has followers in stitches. The recent video shows a fitness content creator performing a wild exercise on an exercise bike while shifting her body side to side.
At first glance, it may seem like a risky move, but social media has embraced this quirky workout, flooding the comments with awe and amazement. The video was uploaded by Amanda Semetu, a 50-year-old fitness TikToker, on 30 September 2025. It's sweeping across the internet, and it's likely that spin-off content will be trending soon.
The wild bicycle exercise
After midnight, TikTok is a different world altogether. Followers can't help but comment on the bizarre content they stumble across. Some users remark on the strange nature of TikTok once the clock strikes midnight. Others jokingly challenge followers to watch the video at double speed, claiming it makes the experience funnier.
According to Bulletproof, quirky workouts, such as dance classes and cardio drumming, are becoming very popular for their ability to make exercise enjoyable while providing health benefits. These unusual workouts work multiple muscle groups and improve coordination, offering a fun way to get fit.
For instance, cardio drumming combines rhythmic movements with aerobic exercise, providing a full body workout that burns calories, improves balance and improves coordination. Activities like this not only make fitness more engaging but also offer a change of pace from traditional gyms.
Fitness for mental health
In addition to physical benefits, these fun workouts can also boost mental well-being. Adelaide Now reported that engaging in playful physical activities helps release dopamine and serotonin, neurotransmitters in our brain linked to mood regulation and pleasure. This type of "soft fitness" focuses on enjoyment and self-care rather than intensity, making it a sustainable way to stay active. With quirky workouts, people are more likely to stay motivated and maintain a regular fitness routine.
As TikTok continues to show these unique and fun workouts, it's clear that fitness is evolving beyond the traditional gym setting. @amanda.semetu 's wild exercise routines, while funny, highlight a growing trend where fitness and fun go hand in hand. It's a reminder that staying active doesn't always have to be serious; sometimes, a little laughter can be just as beneficial for both body and mind.
Sharpay’s Eyes✨🫧🌸💗🤍 said:
"What does this help with 😔?"
mskbodiba commented:
"Is there war coming that we need to prepare for 😭??"
Quality Ctrl wrote:
"She was a fairy 🧚"
Victor stated:
"Whatever you are training for, Sisi, it's not ready."
Khokela Gogela Miti said:
Guys, I've been laughing non-stop.. Kanti, what could be the reason for this? 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Okuhle_Madonsela wrote:
"That's why I don’t start fights with people I don’t know 😭"
Pabalelo P Manner commented:
"I swear TikTok after 00:00 becomes something else 😭😭😭"
Watch the TikTok video below:
