An African content creator shows that Louis Vuitton is selling a luxury version of the common red, white, and blue woven nylon bag for R30,000

The video went viral, sparking a proud debate where users from Africa, India, and the Caribbean playfully declared they are already "living in luxury"

The moment shows the ironic dynamic between Western high fashion and African household essentials.

An Instagram video posted by a female social media influencer showed how fashion is funny with the trustworthy blue, red and white nylon check bags.

A woman proudly showcases the African bag that proves Africans have been "living in luxury" long before the R30K Louis Vuitton version arrived. Image: @just_totallyrandom /Instagram.

Source: Instagram

An Instagram video was posted on 27 September 2025. A female content creator posted a clip that shows a funny fashion irony with our trusty nylon check red, white and blue bags in two different sizes.

Africans are already "living in luxury"

The well-known and highly reliable red, white and blue woven nylon bag is a staple found in African and Caribbean homes, used for everything from storage to grocery shopping. The bag is often referred to as the 'Ghana Must Go' bag across West Africa, while in South Africa, it has various names, like the Mashangane bag and uMas'goduke.

The Instagrammer @just_totallyrandom uploaded the video showing a Louis Vuitton replica of the bag being sold for R30,000. This led her to joke that Africans must be rich since they already own the bag, and that the larger size should come with an even higher price.

The Instagram video was flooded with comments from users from Ghana, Nigeria, Jamaica, and South Africa, saying they have all been quietly living in luxury. For many, this moment shows the funny truth of how Western designers often borrow inspiration from everyday items in Africa.

The Ghana Must Go bag

This moment explains the often criticised trend of cultural appropriation and reinvention by high fashion houses. Cultural appropriation happens when a more dominant culture takes elements from a marginalised culture, with the power imbalance forming the foundation of this definition. The woven bag symbolises practicality, being associated with both migration and family finances across Africa, the Caribbean and India. When a luxury brand labels this type of bag with a huge R30,000 price tag, it changes the bag's meaning from an essential bag to a high-end status symbol.

Woman flexes her collection of R30,000 Louis Vuitton bag in different sizes. Image: @just_totallyrandom /Instagram.

Source: Instagram

This funny online response lets Africans claim the bag as a symbol of their true wealth and style. It shows they have used it long before Western designers did. This left the comments flooded with people's hot takes on who owns the "richest" bags in the world.

lishwanjogu said:

"What!? Life is so private, I threw away 2 of them coz they were kind of old 😂"

sista_jamky stated:

"Africa is luxury indeed."

clifford_c_love wrote:

"It’s all over the Caraïbes as well, almost everybody has one. Good for travelling."

aminat.precious said:

"🤣🤣🤣Africans have been living in luxury all along🤷"

f_funmike commented:

"My sister... We are so rich in Africa. You have even the bigger size of what Louis Vuitton sells. That should be valued at $4,000 and $5,000, respectively. We are rich, we just stay humble😂😂."

essie_kagure wrote:

"In Africa, we have them in assorted colours 😂😂😂😂😂."

dazzlestudios commented:

"Inspired by Osofia in London 😂😂😂."

roy_omari41 said:

"I remember when my grandma used to sell them. "

Watch the Instagram video below:

