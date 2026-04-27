South Africa introduced updated regulations for mayonnaise and salad dressings, focusing on oil content and stricter labelling requirements

The changes aim to create fairness in the food industry while ensuring consumers get clearer, more accurate information about what they are buying

New rules also restrict misleading terms like mayo or light unless products meet specific criteria, with full implementation set for 2027

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Food might seem simple, but behind every product on a shelf is a long list of rules most people never think about. From how something is made to what it’s allowed to be called, there’s a system quietly shaping what ends up in your trolley. And every now and then, those rules change, forcing both brands and consumers to rethink what they thought they knew about everyday items.

The interior of the warehouse that produces mayonnaise. Image: Bernd Settnik/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

South Africa has introduced new regulations that will significantly change how mayonnaise and salad dressings are classified and labelled across the country. According to BusinessTech, the Department of Agriculture gazetted the updated rules as part of a broader effort to modernise standards that were last formally set in 2000. Over the years, the composition of many food products has evolved, with manufacturers introducing variations that did not always fit neatly into existing classifications. This created inconsistencies in how products were labelled and marketed to consumers.

One of the key updates focuses on oil content, which is now the main factor used to define different categories of mayonnaise, salad creams, and dressings. For example, traditional mayonnaise must still contain at least 52% oil, but the threshold for reduced-oil mayonnaise has been adjusted to allow slightly lower oil content than before. This change aims to accommodate newer product formulations without giving any single supplier an unfair advantage in the market.

New regulations reshape dressing industry standards

Beyond classification, the regulations also introduce stricter rules around labelling and marketing claims. Products will no longer be allowed to use terms like light, reduced, or less unless they meet specific criteria, including a minimum 25% reduction in fat or energy compared to a standard version. This is intended to prevent misleading claims and ensure consumers can make informed choices when shopping.

Another notable change is the restriction on wording. Terms like mayo can no longer be used as abbreviations for mayonnaise, and products that do not meet the official definitions cannot use related terms at all. Instead, they must be labelled more accurately as sauces, dips, or condiments if they fall outside the regulated categories.

The updated rules also allow certain naming flexibility where appropriate. For instance, vinaigrette can be used interchangeably with salad dressing if vinegar is the main acidifying agent, and aioli can be used for mayonnaise-based products that include garlic.

The changes are designed to bring greater transparency to the food industry while aligning local standards with evolving global practices. They also aim to ensure a level playing field for manufacturers, preventing situations where companies exploit loopholes in outdated regulations.

The new regulations will officially take effect in April 2027, giving producers time to adjust their formulations, packaging, and marketing strategies. For consumers, it may not immediately change how their favourite products taste, but it will change how those products are defined, labelled, and understood.

The picture on the left showed a bottle o mayonnaise. Image: Bill Hogan/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service, Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times

Source: UGC

3 Other Briefly News stories related to new laws

South Africa’s new spam call law gives every consumer the legal right to permanently block all unwanted direct marketing contact from any company.

New legal requirements are placing more responsibility on employers of domestic workers in South Africa, sparking reactions.

South African households employing domestic workers were reminded of strict compliance requirements tied to updated labour laws and reporting systems.

Source: Briefly News