New legal requirements are placing more responsibility on employers of domestic workers in South Africa

Despite major court victories, compliance remains low, raising concerns about implementation

The focus is now shifting from legal rights to whether households are actually following the law

A major shift in South Africa’s labour landscape is putting domestic worker rights firmly in the spotlight, but the real pressure is now falling on employers to act. According to Daily Maverick, while domestic workers have secured significant legal victories in recent years, the challenge now lies in whether those rights are being implemented in everyday life, inside private homes where enforcement is often weakest.

Domestic worker having tea and talking on the phone when madam is not home. Image: heidijpix

Source: Getty Images

The issue has gained renewed attention as deadlines and compliance requirements begin to carry real consequences. Employers are no longer just encouraged to recognise domestic workers as formal employees; they are legally required to do so, with responsibilities tied to registration, reporting, and financial contributions.

This shift follows years of advocacy and a landmark Constitutional Court ruling that changed how domestic workers are recognised under South African law. For many, it marked a long-overdue correction in a sector that has historically operated in a grey area, often relying on informal arrangements rather than structured labour protections.

According to Daily Maverick, the figures that followed are deeply concerning. By mid-2022, just 19 months after the ruling, fewer than 1,700 households had registered with the Compensation Fund, representing under 1% of the employers who were supposed to comply. In reality, almost all households employing domestic workers have failed to register.

Three years on, fewer than 20 compensation claims had been lodged by injured domestic workers or their dependants, despite a sector where back injuries, burns, falls, and long-term respiratory conditions are common. The system is in place, the legislation is in effect, and the workers are there, yet the gap between law and reality remains stark.

Employers face growing legal responsibility shift

However, despite these legal changes, reports suggest that compliance remains surprisingly low. Many households have yet to register or fully understand their obligations, raising concerns about whether the progress made on paper is translating into real-world protection for workers.

The Department of Employment and Labour has officially opened the filing period for the 2025 Return of Earnings. Between 1 April and 30 June 2026, all employers registered under the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act, including households employing domestic workers, are required to submit annual earnings declarations to the Compensation Fund. With the deadline drawing closer and more people becoming aware of it, the real question is shifting from what the law requires to whether everyday South Africans will actually comply.

The visual showed a woman cleaning the floor. Image: heidijpix

Source: Getty Images

3 Other Briefly News stories related to domestic workers

A domestic worker posted a TikTok video telling people about her work environment and how much she likes it; sparking reactions.

South African households employing domestic workers were reminded of strict compliance requirements tied to updated labour laws and reporting systems.

A young medical student used costume day to honour her domestic worker mother by wearing a uniform, sparking reactions.

Source: Briefly News