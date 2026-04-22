A Limpopo ambulance team gave an emotional farewell to their colleague, Mahosi Phathutshedzo

Mahosi was described as a committed emergency services worker who was like a brother to his teammates

South Africans who saw the video were deeply moved, sharing their heartfelt tributes and messages of condolence

Ambulances on the road, and the young man Mahosi Phathutshedzo, who recently passed on. Images: @mmstylistproductions

Source: TikTok

A video of an ambulance team giving one of their own a final farewell touched hearts across South Africa. TikTok user @mmstylistproductions posted the footage on 18 April 2026, capturing every emotional moment of the send-off for Mahosi Phathutshedzo in Limpopo. The clip was shared with the caption:

"Rest in peace, our hero. Your service and sacrifice will always be remembered."

Several ambulances lined up on the road, sirens glaring as they moved slowly in a procession to honour the fallen EMS worker. The convoy made its way through the streets before turning onto a gravel road leading to the church where the funeral service was held. An aerial view in the footage shows just how many people gathered to pay their respects, with rows of ambulances parked outside and medical personnel standing in full uniform to say their final goodbye.

Inside the church, the atmosphere was heavy but filled with love. A sermon was held, and Mahosi's colleagues took to the stage to share memories of the young man. Some smiled through tears as they recalled moments that made him special, the kind of person who showed up every day with passion and care for the people he served.

A media notice issued by Mangis Mad Ambulance on 11 April 2026 confirmed the passing, describing Mahosi as a dedicated and hardworking individual who served his community with courage and compassion. The statement shared that he was more than a colleague and that his contribution to saving lives would never be forgotten.

Mahosi was a member of the Mangis Mad Ambulance team in Limpopo. Those who worked alongside him remembered him as a brother and a true hero in every sense of the word. His team extended condolences to his family and friends, asking for strength and comfort for everyone affected by the loss.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi mourns beloved ambulance driver

South Africans were heartbroken after watching the tribute video shared on the TikTok page @mmstylistproductions:

@Mavis Takalani wrote:

"May his soul rest in peace 🕊️"

@Boswell Mandiwana said:

"RIP dedicated professional ambulance driver Mahosi."

@Aretha Tahulela said:

"RIP cazy wanga."

@Jesse James wrote:

"MHSRIP."

@Rofhywah Mphagah added:

"Rest in peace 🕊"

@Khwerana Mbavhalelo wrote:

"Rest in peace Hero 💔"

@Shaz Muswobi Mahwai said:

"RIP young man."

@Tshanduko Tshiambara Murangi wrote:

"RIP mfanakithi."

@Tebo Mavhungu said:

"RIP!"

@Chilidzi Hamu Hamule also added:

"RIP!"

Ambulances with their sirens on. Images: @mmstylistproductions

Source: TikTok

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Source: Briefly News