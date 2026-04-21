A Dutch woman living in the South African bush captured hearts online after penning a detailed tribute to the art of the traditional braai

The post shared on Facebook left many viewers feeling a deep sense of nostalgia and pride for the country’s outdoor cooking heritage

Social media users welcomed her as a true South African, while others shared their fondest fire-side memories

A Dutch woman shared how the South African braai is more about the company than just the food. Image: Yvonne in the bush

Source: Facebook

A Dutch expat sparked an online conversation after sharing the differences between a quick Dutch barbecue and a slow, social experience of a Mzansi braai.

Writing on her Facebook page on 19 April 2026, she described how her move to the African bush 14 years ago opened her eyes to the religion of the fire.

She noted that while Dutch frilling is a hurried affair, often resulting in charred meat, South Africans treat the braai as a four-to-six-hour social ritual where time does not exist. Facebook user Yvonne in the bush marvelled at the specialised tools like jaffle irons and braaibroodjie grids, admitting that she now prefers the communal way of eating together.

From potjie to pap

Beyond the grill, Yvonne shared her obsession with the potjie, describing the three-legged cast-iron pot as a versatile staple that can cook for a village. She even confessed to her love for chakalaka and the staple pap, noting that her father was impressed by the culture. The creator also shared that the Dutch dad once lugged a heavy iron pot back to Holland in his suitcase.

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Briefly News reached out to Yvonne for a comment. At the time of publication, there was no response from her.

See the Facebook post below:

SA loved Yvonne’s braai post

The post garnered massive views and many comments from locals who appreciated her unfiltered view of their traditions. Many viewers expressed how much they enjoyed reading her post, calling her a good narrator. Others found the story about her father trying to fit a heavy cast-iron post amusing.

Many South Africans praised Yvonne for her deep understanding of local traditions. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @Bonnie Elliott said:

"It all looks wonderful! And Owen is getting so grown up! He was just a toddler when I first began following you."

User @Clive Mills shared;

"As an Englishman who lived in SA for 15 years, you missed out on an important ingredient. Klippies and Coke."

User @Veronica Coetzee commented:

"You speak like a true South African! Just last night, we had one of those marathon braais. I can just imagine your parents trying to fit the potjie into their suitcase. Not to mention the extra weight. Hope they make lekker potjie for the Dutch family back home."

User @Lyn Stevens added:

"Such a lovely story. So much happiness."

User @Trudie Westbrook said:

"Loved this read! Thank you. Even though I do not like red meat or chakalaka or spices, I do love braais. I prefer fish braais. I love vegetables, salads and potatoes. Bon appetit!"

User @Johan Swanepoel shared:

"How my mouth waters for that roll off and boerwors on the braai. You did a brilliant job describing our culture. Seeing the photos brings back so many memories."

3 Brief News braai-related articles

A creative entrepreneur from Gugulethu, Cape Town, went viral for his ingenious mobile braai service, pushing a trolley with a lit braai stand full of meat while moving in the township streets.

A humorous video captured a father sitting on a couch, hoarding the best pieces of braai meat, prompting an innocent question from his daughter.

A local woman shared a video, dressed in full Xhosa traditional clothes, reminding people that Heritage Day is for celebrating culture, not just a braai day, sparking an online debate.

Source: Briefly News