A humorous video captured a father sitting on a couch, hoarding the best pieces of braai meat, prompting an innocent question from his daughter

The awkward and humorous clip was shared on social media, drawing massive comments from viewers who were shocked by his behaviour

Social media users were uncomfortable with some of his actions and jokingly concluded he was a territorial man with his own designated possessions

A father was filmed holding a plate full of meat, dishing for himself while his kids watched. Image: @king_mntungwa

A father’s unusual display of table manners during what looks like a family gathering breakfast feast became a viral moment on social media.

The clip shared on TikTok by @king_mntungwa drew massive comments, leaving many viewers shocked and debating.

The video shows the father sitting comfortably on a lounge couch with two plates: one filled with braai meat and the other with eggs sitting on his thigh. He is filmed carefully choosing pieces from the plate of steak and sausage, moving the best cuts to a separate plate on the coffee table.

The family's breakfast moment is disturbed

While he is busy with his careful selection, he notices that a child has added too much water to the kettle for tea and immediately. The amusing moment of territorialism is interrupted when his daughter corrects him. She innocently questions his actions, asking him why he is taking meat when he has eggs. Throughout the clip, the man is seen licking his fingers and touching the communal plate of meat.

Social media users were disturbed by his constant unhygienic gestures; he continuously did. Image: PeopleImages

SA discusses manners and hygiene

The clip gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who found the father's actions unsettling and raised hygiene concerns. Many users were uncomfortable that the man kept licking his fingers while touching the meat, deeming it unhygienic and shocking. This sparked a discussion about proper table manners, even in a casual home setting.

Others assumed the video was a skit, suggesting it only made sense if it were created for content. A common joke was that the dad looked like the type of man who had his designated possessions: his own cup, plate, and seat that no one else is allowed to touch.

User @lala shared:

"Yoh, the constant licking of the fingers, then touching all the meat again 😭."

User @mbaliphetla said:

"I'm sure he does not drink alcohol."

User @Zintathu shared:

"This is a skit, right? This can’t be real 😭."

User @tessambili joked:

"He has his own cup and plate. He has his own seat, and no one is allowed to sit in it. Coke eyakhe yedwa endlini (Coke only belongs to him in the house)."

User @Ladybee🇿🇦 asked:

"Why is he even distributing the meat? His tree ask was simple, braai the meat and bring it in the house 😏

User @Mbalentle Shumana commented:

"Then he licks his hands 😭."

Use r@MondeQue🇿🇦 asked:

"Uphi umama walaykhaya (where the wife)😭?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

