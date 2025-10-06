A female student played a hilarious prank on her 'stingy' boyfriend by giving him uncooked grain in a container after he asked for breakfast

The highly amusing video was shared on TikTok, garnering massive views and a strong, supportive public reaction

Social media users backed the woman's actions, joking about the man's lack of generosity and celebrating the couple's recent breakup

A woman surprised her stingy boyfriend with uncooked grain when he asked for breakfast. Image: @mandyzakwe18

A woman’s inventive revenge on her boyfriend, after growing tired of his lack of generosity, captured the attention of social media users after she grew tired of his lack of generosity.

The entertaining clip, shared on TikTok by @mandyzakwe18, was met with a wave of amusement and collective approval.

The woman, @mandyzakwe18, began her video by showing the unusual 'breakfast' she prepared: a Tupperware container into which she poured dry maize meal before sealing the lid. The boyfriend, driving a luxury Range Rover, arrived at her gate to pick up the morning meal.

The student serves the man raw grain

She approached the vehicle and handed him the container. After getting into the luxury SUV, she asked him to open it and see what he had been given. His shock was immediate when he saw the raw maize meal. She humorously asked what he thought he was going to get, considering that he had not been generous with his money.

Social media users were shocked by the man's laughter at his girlfriend's gesture and doubted that he got the message: @mandyzakwe18

SA debates about the stingy man

The video garnered massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were on the woman's side. Many viewers were disappointed in the man's actions. They jokingly said he should have money, seeing that he was driving a Range Rover.

Some asked whether the two were still together, to which the woman confirmed in a reply that they were no longer a couple. The online sisterhood was proud of her stance. They asserted that no working man should be asking for things without providing for his girlfriend, who is a student.

User @Amandalusanda shared:

"Sisterhood is very proud of you, my sister 🥳."

User @user12850284558617 commented:

"He is embarrassed. 😂 He got the message loud and clear. Well done."

User @Andile Chynagurl Mag said:

"He’s so nonchalant, yeses 😭."

User @Chumisa added:

"I love how the younger girls are loving themselves, and as u should never expect less from a man💋."

User @thandy_31 shared:

"Hey, stranger! Trust me, okay, leave him. You don’t want to reach a point of realisation. Know your worth."

User @phumlani shared:

"I washed clothes and hung them two by two. I told him there are no pegs. He said, 'Baby, some stuff needs women.' I was like bro, have you ever given me money for anything. Where would pegs come from?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

