A matric pupil's practicality shines at a dance, where he brought a Tupperware container to pack leftovers

The TikTok video showcased the student enjoying food while dancing, sparking laughter and applause for his resourcefulness

South Africans praised the student's smart thinking, with many joking that he's getting his "money's worth" from the event

A video of a matric pupil bringing a Tupperware container to his matric dance and packing leftovers has left South Africans in stitches.

A young man shared a TikTok showing how he brought Tupperware to his matric dance. Image: @0ross

Source: TikTok

The clip shared by TikTok user @0ross, which has been making rounds on social media, shows the young man cheerfully helping himself to food while dancing, holding a large lunchbox in his hand.

The scene unfolds at what appears to be a beautifully decorated matric dance venue, where learners are dressed in their finest attire. Instead of focusing solely on the festivities, the young man decided to make the most of the occasion by ensuring that no food went to waste.

He is seen scooping generous portions of food into his container, all while moving to the beat of the music.

South Africans online couldn’t get enough of the lighthearted moment. Many applauded the student for being practical and real, saying he was simply doing what most people secretly wish they could do. Others found the humour in the situation, joking that the young man was ensuring he got “his money’s worth” from the event.

While others suggested that his parents would be proud of his smart thinking, especially given the cost of food these days.

The video that was posted on 9 August 2025 on TikTok has since gone viral across social media, with Mzansi users sharing it widely for its comedic and wholesome energy.

What was meant to be a night of glitz and glamour turned into an unforgettable moment of laughter, proving once again that South Africans always find joy and humour in the simplest of moments.

The Grade 12 learner danced at his matric ball while packing leftovers, which amused South Africans. Image: @0ross

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to matric pupil’s antics at the ball

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the matric pupil’s shenanigans.

Natashaaa M shared:

"Definitely doing this, eh, my R650 can’t go to waste!!!"

Tandietea82 wrote:

"It's your parents' money after all. As a Mom, I'm proud of you."

Mrs M replied:

"It's your money, son, enjoy."

Tumi's_Mom expressed:

"Great idea, cause you guys pay too."

Keri_M commented:

"My niece did the same, but in a foamy pack; I was proud of her."

Watch the video below:

More on the matric ball dance 2025

Briefly News reported that as the matric dance season takes over South Africa, one pupil’s cost breakdown is sparking a buzz on social media.

reported that as the matric dance season takes over South Africa, one pupil’s cost breakdown is sparking a buzz on social media. A Grade 12 pupil has left many South Africans stunned after making a dramatic entrance to her matric ball by arriving in a coffin.

A young woman has shocked South Africans by revealing that she spent over R73,000 on her matric dance, sparking outrage and raising questions about whether such an extravagant amount can be justified for just one night.

Source: Briefly News