A Grade 12 pupil shared a detailed breakdown of her matric dance expenses, totalling R21,090, sparking mixed reactions online

The biggest expenses included a R14,000 dress, R6,000 for photography (split with a friend), and R1,800 for hair preparation

The video has fueled conversations about the financial pressure surrounding matric dances in South Africa, with some defending the spending as a once-in-a-lifetime event, while others expressed shock at the costs involved

Matric dance season is in full swing across South Africa, and one young pupil’s cost breakdown has left social media buzzing.

A Grade 12 learner broke down her budget costs for the matric ball dance in a TikTok video. Image: @kay._.spammm1

Source: TikTok

In the video, which she posted under her TikTok handle @kay._.spammm1, she detailed the expenses behind her glamorous night as she gave many a glimpse into just how costly the milestone event can be.

According to the breakdown, the Grade 12 pupil spared no expense to ensure she looked and felt her best. @kay._.spammm1's heels cost her R400, while her stylish purse set her back R350. Hair preparation was one of the biggest spends on the list, amounting to R1 800. For nails, she paid R590, while her make-up and lashes were done by her, though @kay._.spammm1 revealed that she had to buy the products, which cost R600.

To complete the look, she added accessories worth R350. One of the heftiest costs, however, was the photographer, whose services totalled R6 000. The matriculant split this fee with her friend, paying R3 000 each.

The highlight of the evening, her stunning dress, was the single most expensive item at R14 000. With all expenses combined, her total spend for the matric dance came to an eye-watering R21 090.

The video, posted on 5 October 2025 on TikTok, provoked mixed reactions online, with some praising her dedication to celebrating the once-in-a-lifetime event in style, while others expressed shock at the costs involved.

The breakdown has since fueled conversations about the financial pressure surrounding matric dances in SA, with many noting how families often go the extra mile to make the night memorable for their children.

A Grade 12 pupil revealed the costs of her matric ball dance expenses. Image: @kay._.spammm1

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to Grade 12 learner's R21k matric budget

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the shocking R21k matric budget, saying:

Kyla said:

"I’d cry if I spent 14k and it looks like that."

Control added:

"Mara R14k for the dress?"

Sir94 shared:

"Let's hope the results are worth 21K. As a high school teacher, I was shocked at our MD at how extravagant the kids were, but their marks ain't it."

Yena wrote:

"I'm still on the R590 nails."

Thandeka Petersen commented:

"Why are you guys mad at how their parents spent their money on their child? They got it, they got it. Grown-ups being hateful in the comments, my goodness. You spent 2k on your kid, hers spent 21k on her, and that’s fine. Everyone was within their pocket lane and had a great time."

Chelsey replied:

"As a photographer…R6k is insane. Even if it was split."

Didi stated:

"Y’all mad because y’all’s parents don’t work as hard as hers and you can’t have nice expensive things."

Dominique expressed:

"No way, that's an insane amount of money for a matric ball."

Watch the video below:

Matric ball dance entrance

