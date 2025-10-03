A Johannesburg matriculant shared a devastating video showing the moment she realised she would miss her matric dance after her dress arrived at 9:00 PM

The emotional clip showed her family recording her in the hotel room wearing the dress that finally arrived too late

South Africans flooded the comments with over 6,000 messages of support, with some offering to take her to their own matric dances

A young woman from Joburg shared a video showing how she missed her matric dance because of her designer dress arriving too late. Images: @ingiphile.shabb

A Johannesburg matriculant has shared one of the most heartbreaking matric dance stories to hit social media this year. TikTok user @ingiphile.shabb posted a video on 2 October 2025 that went viral with over 4 million views, 300,000 reactions, and 6,000 comments. The clip showed the devastating moment she realised her matric dance was over before she could even attend.

In the video, the young woman walked out of a hotel room wearing her matric dance dress, with her family around her, recording and telling her how beautiful she looked. But instead of excitement, her face showed pure disappointment. She turned around and started crying, overwhelmed by what had happened. The text on the video explained that she had paid for the dress in full two weeks before the event, but it wasn't delivered on time. Her mother spent the entire day at the airport waiting for the dress to arrive, and when it finally came, there were only 30 minutes left until the dance ended. She also mentioned that the person who made the dress was rude and dismissive when the family tried to ask about the delay.

In a follow-up, she shared another video with the caption:

"I'll never forgive that designer 💔"

She explained that after a terrible matric year, she thought the dance would be the one positive thing she could remember. She'd spent two months preparing for a "Shake ilembe" inspired look, only for the dress to arrive at 9:00 PM on the day of her dance. She only wore it for a few minutes so her mother could smile and take photos. Instead of enjoying the night with her classmates, she spent the day crying in the toilet. She ended by saying:

"I'll never heal."

Mzansi is heartbroken for the matric learner

@witney shared:

"I always tell my husband (he makes clothes ) to not be the reason someone's day is ruined, he will fly if he has to, from his pocket..."

@siren🫦sexy👅 offered:

"Girl, I have mine tomorrow, let's go, you deserve this opportunity."

@celine added:

"MD trauma isn't spoken about enough 😔"

@bontlemodiba advised:

"Rule number one, never give them the right date."

@spura_maluda wrote:

"That cry broke my heart haibo 💔💔"

@nokwazindwandwe asked:

"Is the dress horrible? Did she not like the dress?"

@chino_mrb offered:

"Girly, can we please go to my MD tomorrow, just dress as pretty as you are, and I'll sort out everything for you 🥺"

Why a matric dance matters

The matric dance is one of the most important milestones in a South African learner's final year of high school. It's that one last moment students get to spend with their friends and enjoy themselves before facing the difficult part of matric, where they write their final exams and eventually leave high school to move on to university or other paths. For many learners, it's a memory they carry for life, which makes missing it even more painful.

TikTok user @ingiphile.shabb's story highlights how one person's failure to deliver on time can rob a teenager of an experience they'll never get back. After spending two months planning her look and paying in full two weeks before the event, she trusted that everything would work out. Instead, she spent what should have been one of the best nights of her life crying in a bathroom, wearing a dress that arrived too late to matter.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

